age and why he retires from acting

Sandra Bullock has starred in big movies since 1995.

The famous Hollywood actress, Sandra Bullockannounced his temporary retirement from show business, after being one of the most popular and box office stars in recent years, recently participating in ”The Lost City”, a film in which he starred with Daniel Radcliffe. However, even having such a successful career, Bullock assured that she believes that it is the right time to be away from the cameras for a while, resting quietly in her house.

In a recent interview, the acclaimed 57-year-old actress declared that she was a victim of ”burnout”, also known as professional burnout syndrome. ”I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule but my own,” she explained. ”I’m so ‘burnt out’. I’m so tired and I’m not able to make smart healthy decisions and I know it.”

Even so, Bullock expressed her gratitude for all the job opportunities that have been presented to her throughout her career, allowing her to establish herself as one of the most recognized actresses and with a stable career over several decades, even being able to develop the role of film director.

”Work has always been constant for me and I’ve been very lucky, but I realized it was possibly becoming my crutch. It was like opening a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never there,” said the famous actress.

The protagonist of “The Proposal” assured that this will not be her definitive goodbye, but she did not give dates or a scheduled time to see her return. Currently, Bullock seeks to focus solely on her home, as due to her busy schedule he is barely able to enjoy her home. ”I want to be in home. I just want to be home… Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing,” she expressed.

Finally, the star clarified that if she decided to retire permanently from the world of acting, she would be the first to break the news. ”If I decide to retire, then I will make that announcement. A very important announcement that no one will care about,” she said.

Sandra Bullock has been recognized for her participation in films such as ”Maximum Speed”, ”Miss Congeniality”, ”Gravity” and ”A Possible Dream”, where the latter gave her the award for Best Actress in the 2010 Oscar Awards. Similarly, in 2010 and 2013 she was placed by Forbes magazine as the highest paid actress in the world, and due to the success of the movie ”The Lost City” this 2022, she was placed as the second actress, only surpassed by Julia Roberts this 2022.