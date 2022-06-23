’30 coins’ casts a villain from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ for season 2

The Fear Collection has started on streaming platforms thanks to the arrival of Venicephreniaof lex of the church, to Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the filmmaker responsible for the day of the beast is preparing season 2 of 30 coins, his series for HBO Max that tells the terrifying adventures of Father Vergara. We were already able to take a look at what that same character played by Eduard Fernndez looked like and at the arrival of Najwa Nimri in the story. Now through SensaCinema, the signing of Paul Giamatti is announced for that second season. An actor of international stature with a long career.

Recently seen in movies like Jungle Cruiseand having participated in others of great quality such as Saving Private Ryan under the spotlight of Steven Spielberg, probably always be remembered among fans of the superhero genre as the failed Rhino from The Amazing Spider-Man. The actor was able to play the villain in that failed sequel briefly, but effectively. Now his career has brought him into the hands of Lex de la Iglesia to bring Christian Barbrow to lifean American billionaire who is the leader of a mysterious brotherhood that has among its ranks the elite of the world.

The distribution of 30 coins does not stop growing

“Paul Giamatti is probably one of the best actors in the American film industry.. HBO gives me the incredible opportunity to work with him. I would also like to thank your team who, fortunately, knew my filmography. Thank you for the trust”, declares of the Church.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Megan Montaner will reprise their roles as Paco and Elena respectively, the latter being in a coma after the events of the first season. The people of Pedraza, for the most part, will be locked up in a psychiatric hospital after having witnessed that the devil himself exists. Now, of course, we will have to face new fantastic and supernatural dangers that will put the lives of our protagonists at stake. season 2 of 30 coins will premiere in 2023 on HBO Max.

