Yulay shows the “Wachicoldrink”; “Licuachelas” are already out of fashion

In Mexico, beer is the most consumed alcoholic beverage in the market.

Mexico is a country of great inventiveness, hence the constant talk of “Mexican ingenuity”.

After the appearance of the “Licuachelas” and the “Rotochelas”, Yulay, on a visit to the state of Hidalgo, shows the new product on the market: the “Wachicoldrink”.

Mexico, it is clear, is a country of great inventiveness, hence the constant talk of “Mexican ingenuity” and this is shown from different perspectives, whether in food, beverages or other more complex initiatives.

However, the Mexican consumer, in general, is very open to trying new or “exotic” thingsas is the case with the “Dorilocos”, showing that there is a wide niche that is willing to spend on it.

On the other hand, the consumption of alcoholic beverages is also a time that lends itself to creating new things and/or experimenting with different ingredients. For this, there are the so-called “Micheladas”, the “Gomichelas” and drinks prepared with unorthodox ingredients.

And it is that, in Mexico, these types of drinks are consumed with great regularity, with a wide variety of products on the market.

In this sense, according to the monthly survey of the manufacturing industry where it shows the value of sales of alcoholic beverages produced in Mexico, beers were placed as indisputable favorites, registering figures of 185,375 million Mexican pesos; below, is tequila with 44,637 million pesos and in third place other distilled beverages from agave with 5,093 million pesos.

The case of beer is very particular, because, in the same way, the offer is very wide and the consumer already has his favorite brand, Corona being the favorite with a value of 5 billion dollars; They are followed by Victoria in fourth with 4 billion dollars and Modelo in fifth with 3 billion dollars.

The “licuachelas” went out of style; the present is the “Wachicoldrink”

As we mentioned, the Mexican consumer is known for being open to trying new things and experimenting, proof of this we can see with the creation of the so-called “Licuachelas” and “Rotochelas”alcoholic beverages that attest to the creativity of consumers.

Now, to follow the inventive line, “Wachicoldrink” arrives, a drink that the youtuber Yulay was in charge of testing and giving his review.

Yulay is one of the most followed youtubers today, because, thanks to his content, he has managed to establish a very solid fan base.

In a video posted on TikTok, the content creator claims to have traveled to the state of Hidalgo and, from there, try the new inventiveness of the Mexican: the “Wachicoldrink”.

@elsanyulay The Wuachicoldrink #yulay #mexico #fakesituation?? #micheldas ? original sound – san yulay

The response from Internet users has not been long in coming, highlighting several who ask where they sell said product, among other comments.

What is clear, once again, is that the Mexican consumer has the ability to try practically all kinds of productsespecially if these are based on alcoholic beverages.

The case of the “Licuachelas” and the “Rotochelas” caused a great furor among consumers that even some celebrities from the world of cinema have already tried them.

In the end, it is about living the experience, something very important these days for consumers, who seek to continue experimenting.

