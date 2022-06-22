WWE Raw: Audience June 13, 2022

The WWE Monday Night RAW audience on Monday, June 20 registered an average of 1,986,000 viewersaccording to the specialized media showbuzzdaily. This represents an increase compared to Show of the previous week, in which 1,695,000 viewers were registered.

This week’s episode featured several segments and matches of interest, highlighting Carmella’s victory in a fatal five-way match to become the new challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship, held by Bianca Belair, at WWE Money in the Bank; a new appearance by Vince McMahon; Bobby Lashley’s victory in a Gauntlet Match to get a shot at the United States Championship; the return of Elias and the victories of Omos and Asuka, against Riddle and Becky Lynch respectively, to both achieve their qualification for Money in the Bank.

Monday Night Raw recorded a Compartir of 0.54 in the demographics of interestcorresponding to ages between 18 and 49 years old, improving the data of the previous week (0.43).

As an additional fact, WWE Monday Night Raw was the most watched program on cable on Monday night in terms of key demographics. The first hour recorded an average of 2,015,000 viewers, the second 2,076,000 and the third 1,868,000.



Audiences WWE RAW 2022

January 3, 2022: 1,716,000 viewers

January 10, 2022: 1,632,000 viewers

January 17, 2022: 1,613,000 viewers

January 24, 2022: 1,766,000 viewers

January 31, 2022: 1,865,000 viewers

February 7, 2022: 1,387,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 14, 2022: 1,602,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 21, 2022: 1,825,000 viewers

February 28, 2022: 1,753,000 viewers

March 7, 2022: 1,775,000 viewers

March 14, 2022: 1,700,000 viewers

March 21, 2022: 1,769,000 viewers

March 28, 2022: 1,979,000 viewers

April 4, 2022: 2,101,000 viewers

April 11, 2022: 1,803,000 viewers

April 18, 2022: 1,647,000 viewers

April 25, 2022: 1,613,000 viewers

May 2, 2022: 1,581,000 viewers

May 9, 2022: 1,652,000 viewers

May 16, 2022: 1,736,000 viewers

May 23, 2022: 1,732,000 viewers

May 30, 2022: 1,497,000 viewers

June 6, 2022: 1,872,000 viewers

June 13, 2022: 1,695,000 viewers



June 20, 2022: 1,986,000 viewers

