WWE crowns a new champion during the recordings of NXT UK (SPOILERS)

several moments ago, WWE held a day of recordings focused on NXT UK. Fans at BT Studios in London, England were able to witness first-hand the matches and segments that will air in the coming weeks on WWE Network and Peacock.

An interesting situation arose when Ashton Smith confirmed an injury before the present public. This caused him and Oliver Carter to be forced to leave the Tag Team Championships vacant. The main event of the day was a fatal 4-way elimination for these belts, in which Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defeated Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz, Mark Andrews and Wild Boar and Die Familie.

Thus, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs win the NXT UK Tag Team Championships, being his first reign within WWE. This new reign is striking if we consider that Jensen & Briggs are part of the American branch of the development territory, being the first time that a headline change has occurred under these circumstances in NXT.

