Chris Hemsworth jokingly suggests a cameo from Thor in Dead Pool 3. Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s film and television assets, the upcoming trilogy has been integrated as part of the MCU. In Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds will return to play the mercenary Wade Wilson, and his collaborator on Free Guy and The Adam Project, Shawn Levy, will direct the film.

Even though the property is now in the hands of Marvel, Kevin Feige has confirmed that Dead Pool 3 will remain R-rated, though the character can now play on the PG-13-rated ground for further appearances in the game. MCU. As of now, no release date has been set for Deadpool 3, but there are plans to begin filming in late 2022.

Will Thor be in the MCU’s Deadpool 3? Chris Hemsworth responds

It’s been quite a while since the last Deadpool movie was released. But given the Fox-Disney merger, the delay isn’t entirely unexpected. In fact, it is considerably positive news that Dead Pool 3 is moving steadily forward, having faced a precarious future when its original screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were briefly replaced by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin.

Reese and Wernick know what to do with Deadpool, and even under a new studio, they seem to have big plans for the Merc with a Mouth. Recently, after collaborating with him on Spiderhead, Reese and Wernick also discussed the possibility of Chris Hemsworth appear in Dead Pool 3 What Thor. The couple remained tight-lipped about whether the cameo was actually happening, though they welcomed the prospect.

Now, Hemsworth has an answer to whether he would appear in Deadpool 3. During an interview, Hemsworth downplayed the feud between Jackman and Reynolds and joked about the possibility of breaking Jackman’s record of playing a superhero for 16 years.

The actor joked that he won’t let Jackman make a cameo in Deadpool 3. Rather, he’d make some calls, and get himself into the movie instead. Of course, this was just a clever joke between him and the host, though it does show that Hemsworth is just as interested in a cameo in Deadpool 3 as any other fan of the franchise.

Yes Thor appears in Deadpool 3, their scenes together will surely be hilarious. The God of Thunder’s old-school humor coupled with Wade Wilson’s explicit jokes will be a treat for the eyes, something that would absurdly up the ante for the Deadpool franchise.