Will Smith already freaked out about ruining his career before slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

MADRID, May 25. (CultureLeisure) –

Will Smith He has been the protagonist of one of the last episodes of They do not need an introduction with David Letterman. In the, recorded before the celebration of the Oscar Galawhere the unfortunate assault on Chris Rockthe actor assures that he had a horrible vision in which he lost his career and his money.

During a two-year professional break, Will Smith traveled to Peru, where on several occasions he ingested ayahuasca, an indigenous drink with hallucinogenic effects. “She was one of the hellish psychological experiences of my life“The actor told David Letterman, whose show is in its fourth season on Netflix.

“I’m sitting there and drinking, and all of a sudden it’s like I start to see that all my money, my career and my house fly away. My whole life is being destroyed.” smith assured. “I feel like throwing up, and I hear a voice say: ‘That’s the fucking life‘ and I’m like, ‘Oh shit,'” she continued.

Then the actor started hearing her daughter, Willow Smith, scream: “‘!daddy help me! Why don’t you help me?’, and I’m like ‘I don’t see you honey!’. The shaman told me ‘Relax, relax, relax, stand up straight’, and then, slowly, I started to stop worrying about moneythe race and the house, I just wanted to get to Willow.”

“I understood that I can handle anything that goes wrong in my lifeanyone I lose, any problem in my marriage, anything this life has to offer me,” continued Will Smith, who finished by explaining that they are normal effects of this drug. “It’s part of the psychological training that occurs with ayahuasca. 99% of the things you worry about never happen, your pain and your misery are self-generated. It’s not real,” she finished.





Netflix reported, prior to the talk between Smith and Letterman, that “the episode has been recorded before of the Academy Awards ceremony,” trying to clarify that there is no relationship between the actor’s vision of his future and his subsequent slap in the face of Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Tom Rothman, president of Sony Pictures, recently assured Deadline that Not only has Bad Boys 4 not been cancelled, but it goes ahead with Will Smith as the lead. However, the winner of the statuette for best actor for The Williams Method, which resigned his membership at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, is prohibited from attending any event of the organization in the next ten years.