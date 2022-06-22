Will Sandra Bullock Quit Acting? This says the Hollywood actress – El Sol de Puebla

Sandra Bullock will take a break from acting in the near future and reaffirmed that he will use the time to concentrate more on his two sonsin addition to seeking to have a more flexible schedule.

the actress of 57 years has 50 films within his careerthe last one was “The lost City” where, in addition to being the protagonist, she is one of the producers. Also, this was her return to movie theaters, since her previous two movies (Birdbox and The Unforgivable) were released by Netflix.

In the coming months there will be a new participation of Bullock in the cinema within the film “Bullet Train”, which is starring Brad Pitt and where Bad Bunny will have one of his first relevant roles in Hollywood.

WHY DID YOU DECIDE TO PUT ACTING ON A PAUSE?

It was in March during the promotion of “The lost City” that Sandra Bullock confirmed her intention to take a break from her work as an actress at least in the near future.

In a new interview with The Hollywood ReporterBullock confirmed his intentions by noting that he already felt “burned” and that there was no longer something else to find in his daily work.

“I don’t want to be tied to anyone’s schedule but mine. I am so burned. I’m so tired and I’m not able to make healthy and smart decisions and I know it, “said the actress. “Work has always been constant for me and I have been very lucky. I realized that it was possibly becoming my crutch. It was like opening a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never there.”

The other fundamental reason for his decision is his children, louis11 years old and Lailaeight years old, both were adopted by her, the first when she was married to Jesse G. James, a businessman and television presenter. While Laila, the process was already carried out as a single mother after her divorce in 2015.

“I want to be in home. I’m not doing anyone who’s investing in a project a favor if I say, ‘I just want to be home.’ Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing,” Bullock said in March.

for now, the actress is not sure how long this break will lastbut who has several arguments with himself about success and how worried he is about the implications of his work on his personal life.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work. And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’ll be for a while,” the actress commented. “I never said I would retire, unless while I’m with the babies. (If) I decide to withdraw, then I will make that announcement. A very important announcement that no one will care about.”

Within his personal life, he is currently in a relationship with Bryan Randalla photographer with whom he lives, but who has not formalized their relationship, and whom he met in 2015 when he hired him for the photographs on his son’s birthday.

THE CAREER OF SANDRA BULLOCK

Within the performance Bullock began his career in 1987 with small roles in direct-to-television movies and series. By 1992 she began to have leading roles and more screen time, especially in romantic comedies.

Finally, in 1993 greater recognition came for her to participate in the tape “Demolition Man“Together with Sylvester Stallone and a year later”Speed: Maximum speedalongside Keanu Reeves.

Since then she has become a recognized actress and the best paid in the years 2010 and 2014. Thanks the movie”A possible dream” achieved the greatest recognition by taking the award for the “Best actress” at the Oscars.

With “Bullet Train” to be released in the month of August, her career as an actress will reach 59 participations, 50 of them in films. Originally Sandra Bullock was not in the production, but joined in March after Lady Gaga decided to leave for other projects.