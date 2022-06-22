Will Johnny Depp Return To The ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Franchise? A former Disney executive is clear

The captain jack sparrow continues to be the most beloved character of Johnny Depp. To prove the imitation of the actor in one of the sessions of his trial against Amber Heard and the various controversies with Disney after his departure from the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean. An abrupt break with the company, which could now have a new chapter after the resolution of the courts.

After we found out that co-star of Aquaman and Depp’s ex-wife will have to pay him $15 million for defamation, and this in turn two million for the same, social networks burned, granting a half victory for the American. A fact that, in any case, did not mean the return of the money lost due to his departure from Pirates of the Caribbean. But could Depp appear in the future as the shabby captain of the Black Pearl?





The opinion of a former Disney executive

His debacle with Disney has caused Depp reiterated on several occasions that he will not return to Pirates of the Caribbean, something that has not prevented viewers from continuing to hold out hope. A desire that has suffered an upturn before the words of a former Disney executivewhich pointed to People the possible future return of Depp as Jack Sparrow.

“After the verdict, I absolutely believe that Pirates of the Caribbean is ready for a reboot with Johnny as the Captain, back on board”, says the executive. “There is so much box office potential for a character so beloved and deeply ingrained in Disney culture.” At the moment, the Mouse House has not confirmed anything and will continue with his project with Margot Robbie, in the sixth installment.

“With [el productor] Jerry Bruckheimer on top of Tom Cruise’s success in Top Gun: Maverick, there’s a huge appetite to bring back profitable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises“Adds the executive about Bruckheimer’s presence in the new film. Will we see Depp behind the spyglass again?

