Why did Meta and other tech giants create an entity to set standards for the metaverse and leave Apple out? | News from Mexico

LOS ANGELES.-Meta, Microsoft and other tech giants vying to develop the metaverse concept have formed a group aimed at setting industry standards that would make the nascent digital worlds of businesses were compatible with each other.

Participants in the Metaverse Standards Forum include many of the largest companies working in cyberspace, from chip manufacturers to video game companiesas well as already established bodies such as the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the group said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Why did they leave out Apple?

But a notorious absence from the list was Applewhich analysts expect will become a dominant player in the metaverse race once it introduces a mixed reality headset this year or next.

game companies Roblox and Niantic were also not included among the forum participants, nor were emerging crypto-based metaverse platforms like The Sandbox or Decentraland.

Apple has yet to publicly acknowledge plans for a new handset, though he has reportedly given his board a sneak preview of the product, according to Bloomberg. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new metaverse forum.

The introduction of such a device would put Apple in direct competition with Metawhich has staked its future on the growth of the metaverse and invested heavily in hardware to make its vision of interconnected virtual worlds a reality.

Meta, known as Facebook until it changed its name as part of its focus on the metaverse last year, has revealed plans to launch a mixed reality headset this year with the code name “Cambria“.

It may interest you: The rise and fall of NFTs

Apple has been heavily involved in creating web standards like HTML5 in the past. For the three-dimensional content in the metaverse, Apple worked with Pixar on the “USDZ” and with Adobe to make sure it was compatible with the format.

Neil Trevett, an executive at chipmaker Nvidia who chairs the Metaverse Standards Forum, said in a statement to Reuters that any company is welcome to join the groupincluding participants from the world of cryptocurrencies.

The forum aims to facilitate communication between a variety of organizations and standards companies to achieve “interoperability in the real worldin the metaverse, he said, without addressing how Apple’s absence would affect that goal.