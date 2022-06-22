Why Andrew Garfield lied to Emma Stone, his ex

Andrew Garfield he had to resort to emotional memory and apply in real life what he had used to make Spider-Man. Because just as in the movies it was Peter Parker hiding his superhero identity from him, off screen he had to keep it a secret that he was going to make a special appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It is that in the Spider-Man movie that is currently on the bill, the existence of multiple parallel space-time universes makes both villains from previous films in the franchise appear as well as the two actors in charge of the previous incarnations of the arachnid hero. That is, Tobey Maguire and Garfield himself.

Months before the premiere, “leaked” images of the set where the two actors appeared were seen, for which the rumors that they would make a special return were installed.



Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield when they met as the couple in the Spider-Man movie. Photo File Clarin

deny everything

But following instructions from Marvel and Sony, his patrons, Garfield fully engaged in a months-long disinformation campaign. Thus, he constantly and convincingly denied his participation in the film that is setting box office records.

Now that everything is known, it has been revealed just how extensive Garfield’s web of lies turned out to be. According to the actor himself, not even Emma Stone, co-star of The amazing Spiderman (2012) and ex-girlfriend of his, was aware of classified information about his comeback.

Garfield himself told this on the podcast Happy/Sad/Confused hosted by Josh Horowitz. In a short clip posted on Twitter, the two can’t help but laugh about the admittedly absurd circumstances the actor found himself in.

In response to a question about whether the director of The amazing Spiderman or Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in the film, were aware of the plot of no way homeGarfield recounted his strategy between laughs.

not even his ex girlfriend

“Emma kept texting me. She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man movie?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She’s like, ‘Shut up, just tell me.’ And I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know…’ I went through with it, even with her. It’s hilarious.”

Garfield has been enjoying a shower of support and appreciation in the wake of his big comeback as Peter Parker in no coming home. He said that when Stone finally saw the movie and found that he had participated, she told him “You’re a salami.”

a relationship of years

Stone and Garfield met during a screen test for The amazing Spidermanin 2010. At the time the two were in their relationships: Stone was seeing Kieran Culkin and Garfield was dating Shannon Woodward.



Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, when they were dating. They were until 2015 Photo Archivo Clarín

Rumors quickly surfaced that Garfield and Stone were seeing each other, just weeks after each split from their previous relationships.

Press rumors fed into the compelling theory that the couple became close during the filming of the film. Between the end of 2011 and the beginning of 2012 the paparazzi photographed them hugging and kissing in public.

They were a couple until 2015, and since then they have been good friends.

POS