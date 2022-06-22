Why Adam Sandler trended after Will Smith’s hit on Chris Rock

Will Smith got up from his seat at the Dolby Theater and open-handed Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars 2022 in what was, perhaps, the most uncomfortable and violent moment in the almost hundred-year history of the award ceremony.

The slap of the protagonist of king richard -later he would win the Oscar for his performance- was the product of a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife’s alopecia, Jada Pinkett.

The comedian teased a possible sequel to G.I. Jane with Jada as the protagonist and Will couldn’t stand it. She got up, hit him and, once in her place, yelled at her: “Get my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”



Adam Sandler was trending on Twitter after Will Smith hit.

In the middle of all this ended Adam Sandler. The famous American actor was trending on Twitter after the chaos experienced at the Oscars. Why? For the eternal debate about whether Sandler comedies yes or Sandler comedies no.

Sandler and Rock worked together on several films and this alone caused many to side with Smith in the “contest” that arose at Dolby. Opinologists of Adam’s career are not gray on Twitter: either they love his movies or they hate them.

Rock and Sandler performed together in the worst week, Top Five, They are like children 1 and 2 Y Low blow. It can be said that over the years they formed a successful comic duo.

“It seems to me that he gave him the slap for the shit movies … that he does with Adam Sandler. Will Smith is ALL of us,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Why do they bring Adam Sandler into Will’s fight with Chris?” expressed another. “Adam Sandler doesn’t go around making fun of other people’s looks like Chris Rock did. Each one is responsible for his actions outside of acting, and at the Oscars they always made fun of each other … ”, reflected a third.

Nobody understood, Will Smith’s blow to Chris rock was a tribute / reference to Hitch: seduction specialist, where he does the same with the character of Kevin James friend of Chris and Adam Sandler pic.twitter.com/EZEpv17xh9 — Lean (@L34NR) March 28, 2022

It would have been nice if after the slap Adam Sandler and Kevin James jumped to defend Chris Rock

And there Jaden Smith and Denzel Washington just jumped to bank Will Smith pic.twitter.com/BeWGOOOP67 — 💫 • YΛZZY • 💫 (@Yasmii95) March 28, 2022

It seems to me that he gave him the slap for the shitty movies he makes with Adam Sandler.

Will Smith is ALL of us. https://t.co/WgVVIvQceb — I’m never ⌚ (@never_I’m) March 28, 2022

Other reactions

According to CNN, Los Angeles police confirmed that Chris Rock did not press charges against Smith for the blow he received at the Oscars.

“LAPD (Los Angeles Police) investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards ceremony,” the police department told CNN.



The photo of the ceremony. Photo: Robyn Beck, AFP

“The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved refused to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” police added.

For its part, The Hollywood Academy referred to what happened this Sunday with a brief tweet of disapproval and announced that it will review in detail what happened.

“The Academy does not condone violence in any form. Tonight we are thrilled to celebrate the winners of the 94th Academy Awards, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and film lovers around the world.” entity.

the slap

The episode left everyone present -and the viewers- with their mouths open. At first, many thought it had been scripted, but as the ceremony progressed, evidence began to emerge that Will actually hit Rock for his GI Jane joke. The main: the crying of the actor and his apology upon receiving his statuette.

Rock’s first sentence after the hit was: “Will Smith just hit me.” Hearing his colleague yelling at him to stop talking about Jada, Chris managed to say, “That was a GI Jane joke, man.” Then, at Will’s insistence, he blurted out, “Yes, I’ll do it.” And end of the matter, for Best Documentary.

It is worth clarifying that Pinkett had spoken publicly about his alopecia, which is the product of an autoimmune disease that he suffers from, which attacks the hair follicles and causes hair loss, resulting in baldness.

However, why did Will get so mad when Rock mentioned the 1997 movie? Basically, because GI Jane is starring Demi Moore shaved. Rock’s joke had to do with it.

Known in Argentina as To the limitRidley Scott’s film tells the story of Jordan O’Neill, the first woman in a US Navy SEAL unit.