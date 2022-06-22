Who is Ana de Armas, the Cuban actress who plays Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”

Netflix took a risk and showed the life of Marilyn Monroeon the tape called “Blonde”. Anne of Arms She was in charge of embodying the Hollywood legend in this production.

The actress is known for her extensive career in the world of acting, where she participated alongside stars such as james-bond, rami maleck Y Keanu Reeves.

Who is Ana de Armas, the Cuban actress who played Marilyn Monroe

Anne of Arms is an actress of Cuban nationality, she became recognized in the world of acting for her role in the series “El Internado”.

The actress was born in Havana in Cuba, her father worked for the popular assembly and her mother was part of the Human Resources area in the Ministry of Education, according to fashion.

The interpreter studied Dramatic Art at the National School of Art of Cuba and made her first appearance in the cinema when she was 16 years old, in a Spanish production called “Una rosa de Francia” where she got the role of Marie.

Related news

When he came of age, he left his homeland and settled in Madrid. Already in the Spanish country, she participated in the series “El Internado”, a teenage mystery series that caused a stir among the audience.

After his time in Spain, he decided to move to the United States to continue advancing in his career. Upon his arrival, he took intensive English courses to master the language well. Years later, she managed to participate in Hollywood was “knock knock” in 2015 together with Keanu Reeves.

In 2016, he achieved his first leading role in the film “exposed“, also acted in the movies “Stone hands“, “War Dogs“, however, his great success was achieved with his participation in “blade runner 2049” where he showed off with his role as Joi.

In the year 2019, Ana de Armas obtained a nomination for the Golden Globes, after starring in “Knives Outalongside James Lee Curtis and Daniel Craig.

One of his last participations was hand in hand with “Bond 25“, where she was part of the Bond girls, where she gave life to the character of Paloma.

Her most recent performance was in “Blonde,” where she played iconic Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe in a production showcasing her life.

Look at Ana de Armas in her role as Marilyn Monroe

It might also interest you: Carlos Díaz talks about the incredible impact of his character in “Hidden Truths”, Leonardo

It may interest you: This was the elegant marriage of Marcelo Marocchino and Magui Benet in Italy