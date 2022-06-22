Who is Ana de Armas | OFF SIDE

The first trailer for “Blonde”a Netflix film that will narrate the life of Marilyn Monroehas generated great expectation in social networks and has become a trend to Anne of Armsthe actress who will give life to this iconic Hollywood character.

If you are also one of the people who wants to know who this actress is, whom we will see represent the woman who became the emblem of the sexual revolution of the 50s and 60s; Don’t worry, we’ll tell you about it later.

Before we told you that the film was based on the successful novel by Joyce Carol Oates, of the same name, and will hit the streaming platform on September 23, 2022.

This is how Ana de Armas looks in “Blonde”, a film that will address Marilyn Monroe’s life (Photo: Netflix)

1. DATA OF ANA DE ARMAS

Full name: Ana Celia de Armas Case

Ana Celia de Armas Case Place of birth: Havana

Havana Nationality: Cuban

Cuban Birthday: April 30th

April 30th Year of birth: 1988

1988 Age: 34 years

34 years Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Instagram: @ana_d_armas

Cuban Ana de Armas poses during the photocall for the film “Blade Runner 2049” in Madrid on September 19, 2017 (Photo: Gabriel Bouys / AFP)

2. YOUR FAMILY

The parents of the talented actress are Ramón de Armas and Ana Caso. While his father, who had studied Philosophy at a Soviet university, was a bank manager, teacher, school principal and deputy mayor of a city; his mother worked in the Human Resources section of the Cuban Ministry of Education.

He has an older brother named Javier, he is a photographer and lives in New York. In 2020, he was questioned by the Cuban authorities for his critical stance on Decree 349, which seeks to subjugate artistic expression to the interests of the State, which is why he was under government surveillance.

When Ana de Armas arrived for the premiere of the film “Knock Knock” in Hollywood, California, on October 7, 2015 (Photo: Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

3. A CHILDHOOD WITH DEFICIENCIES, BUT HAPPY

Anne of Arms grew up in Santa Cruz del Norte. His childhood and her adolescence were lived with food rationing, fuel shortages and electricity cuts. He even revealed that by not having access to the internet, she had limited knowledge of popular culture beyond Cuba.

The most she was allowed to watch was 20 minutes of cartoons on Saturdays and the movie matinee on Sundays, but since her family didn’t have a VCR, she went to her neighbor’s apartment. When she returned to her house, she had memorized the lines and practiced them in front of a mirror. Despite her shortcomings, she lived a happy stage with her surroundings. “In a way, it just made it more special”he recalled in an interview with Net to Porter.

Ana de Armas wearing a dress that highlights her figure and beauty during the premiere of “Knock Knock” in Hollywood, California, on October 7, 2015 (Photo: Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

4. BEGINNINGS IN ACTING

At the age of 12, she was clear that she wanted to become an actress.. Two years later, at 14, he auditioned to join Cuba’s National School of Art. After getting his admission, he had to travel by bus every day for his classes.

While studying, he shot three movies. When she was projecting to succeed, Ana she dropped out of her theater course shortly before submitting her final thesis after learning that Cuban graduates were prohibited from leaving the country without completing three years of mandatory service in the state. At that moment, she realized that she had to leave. “I always knew what to expect. He knew the limitations of the country, in terms of production. [Me] I had to go”pointed to the same medium.

Cuban actress Ana de Armas poses on May 16, 2016 during a photo session for the film “Hands of Stone” at the 69th Cannes Film Festival (Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP)

5. ANA DE ARMAS LEAVES CUBA AND GOES TO SPAIN

De Armas said that before he turned 18 he was clear that he should leave Cuba, something that happened when he came of age. He managed to get out of it thanks to his Spanish citizenship from his maternal grandparents. “My parents have been very supportive, I was lucky. But it was me going into the unknown. I was like, ‘This is what I’m going to do with my life.’ I put myself in their shoes and now I realize what they were thinking and how terrifying it must have been.”he stated in an interview with Net to Porter.

It was thus that she moved to Madrid to pursue her career as an actress.. As soon as she arrived, two weeks later, she met with the casting director Luis San Narciso, who had seen her in “A Rose from France” and two months later he got a role in “El internado”. Thanks to her participation in this series as Carolina Leal, Ana gained popularity in the Motherland.

The time Ana de Armas arrived at CinemaCon 2017 on March 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP)

6. WHY DID YOU ASK TO ELIMINATE YOUR CHARACTER IN “THE INTERNSHIP”?

Because her character in “El internado” led her to only receive offers for teenage roles, Ana de Armas asked to be eliminated in the second season, but in the end she continued until the sixth installment.

In “El internado” (2007-2010), Ana de Armas gave life to Carolina Leal (Photo: Globomedia)

7. HE LOOKS FOR A FUTURE IN HOLLYWOOD, BUT HE DIDN’T KNOW ENGLISH

In 2014, he decides to make a name for himself in Hollywood, but there was a problem: he did not know English., which is why he started his career from scratch. His first days in California were very hard, since he could not communicate with his agents and manager because of the language.

He recalled that in one of the meetings with filmmakers and casting directors, one told him: “Well, we’ll talk again in a couple of years.”; that is, that she was going to contact her when she spoke better English. But she did not hesitate to reply: “No, we talk in two months [le dije]. He laughed and said, ‘You’re crazy, you can’t do it.’ But within two months, he was already auditioning for big movies.”he told in an interview Magazine C.

Ana de Armas on the red carpet for the world premiere of the James Bond 007 movie “No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall in West London on September 28, 2021 (Photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP)

8. STARTS HIS CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD

His Hollywood debut was opposite Keanu Reeves in the erotic horror thriller “Knock Knock” (2015), for which he phonetically learned his lines, as did “War Dogs” (2016). Then came more films, among which stand out: “Exposed” (2016), “Hands of Stone” (2016)”, “Blade Runner 2049” (2017), “Overdrive” (2017), “Heart of John Hillcoat” (2018 ), “Knives Out” (2019), “The Informer” (2020), “Sergio” (2020), “La Red Avispa” and “No Time to Die” (2021).

Also, in 2022 she starred in “Deep Water”, an erotic thriller, and soon we will see her in “Blonde” as Marilyn Monroe.

When Ana de Armas arrived at the 77th annual Golden Globes on January 5, 2020 at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California (Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP)

9. ANA DE ARMAS RECORDED VIDEO CLIPS

In 2009: Sidecars’ “Fragile World”

Sidecars’ “Fragile World” In 2011: “Gipsy funky love me do” by Rosario Flores

“Gipsy funky love me do” by Rosario Flores In 2018: “Everyday” of Orishas

10. PRIZES

In 2019, National Board of Review in the Best Ensemble category for “Knives Out”.

In 2019, Golden Schmoes Awards for Breakthrough Performance of the Year for “Knives Out”.

In 2020, Satellite Awards in the category Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture for “Knives Out”.

In 2020, Union of Actors and Actresses Awards for Best Actress in an International Production for “Knives Out”.

In 2021, Saturn Awards in the Best Supporting Actress category for “Knives Out”.

In 2022, Union of Actors and Actresses Awards for Best Actress in an international production for “No time to die”.

Ana de Armas arriving at the 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 16, 2017 (Photo: Mark Ralston / AFP)

11. SENTIMENTAL LIFE OF ANA DE ARMAS

Currently, the heart of Ana de Armas has no owner, so we tell you who her ex-partners were.