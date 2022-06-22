Who are the highest paid actors in Hollywood? Meet the top 10

The entertainment industry makes huge amounts of profit from the performance and talent of brilliant actors. Although the pandemic dealt a heavy blow to various productions, fortunately alternatives have appeared so that the money continues to flow thanks to the massive adoption of video-on-demand platforms such as Netflix either Prime Video from Amazon.

Next we will see a top 10 celebrities who have risen as the highest paid in Hollywood. While this list may not be to everyone’s taste and your favorite actor may not be present, keep in mind that this could change in a few months.

Top 10 highest paid actors in Hollywood

#1 Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” – $87.5 million

The former WWE wrestler repeats the plate as the highest paid for the second consecutive. Part of his annual fortune is due to Netflix with which he pocketed $23 million for Red Notice.

#2 Ryan Reynolds – $71.5 million

The co-star who accompanied Dwayne Johnson in Red Notice also accompanies him in this top in a comfortable second place. He can currently enjoy his acting talents in The Adam Project on Netflix.

#3 Mark Wahlberg – 58 million dollars

The well-known “Marky Mark” has been able to keep this place thanks to the movie “Spencer Confidential” and the drama “Father Stu”. He also produces documentaries like “Wahl Street” and “McMillions”

#4 Ben Affleck – 55 million dollars

“The Way Back” and “The Last Thing He Wanted” were responsible for positioning Matt Damon’s best friend in this place.

#5 VinDiesel – 54 million dollars

To no one’s surprise, the star of the “Fast & Furious” movie franchise landed in the middle of the list. The animated series “Fast & Furious Spy Races” was surprisingly the source of his fortune this year.

In the rest of the list we find:

#6 Akshay Kumar – 48.5 million dollars.

#7 Lin-Manuel Miranda – 45.5 million dollars.

#8 Will Smith – $44.5 million

#9 Adam Sandler – $41 million