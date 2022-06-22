What was found? – FayerWayer

The theme of aliens on earth It is strongly related to a location located in the southern United States: the famous place called “Area 51″. If the Aliens exist and we have already confirmed it, this is where there is evidence of this phenomenon.

For a while we thought we were the only ones who thought this. The installation of this idea seemed like something from the stories that were told in the movies that came to the big screen in Hollywood.

The turns that life takes that today, in the middle of 2022 and with the issue of UFOs so installed, we found out that we were not deluded; at least we were not the only ones since the very President of the United States for two periods in the 1990s he was also on the same page with us.

yes, own bill clintonNorth American President from 1993 to 2001 (two terms), admitted that while he was the highest executive authority of the United States sent a team from his government to check if there really were aliens in “Area 51”.

What was found? We would be much more deluded if we think that the answer to this question is that the description of a scenario in which Will Smith shows up with a creature he just knocked over in an air battle against a flying saucer (Independence Day).

Clinton let out a “there are no aliens that I know of”, but he told how the process was, whose idea was it and the reason why this military intelligence base of the United States is so secretive.

Clinton and her “Area 51” experience

These words of Bill Clinton were issued in The Late Late Show With James Corden, according to Vive USA review. In the interview, the 42nd President of the United States said that the idea for this whole thing was his then chief of staff, John Podesta; whom he described as “obsessed” with aliens and science fiction.

“When I was president, I had a chief of staff, John Podesta, who loved science fiction, went out of his way to find out everything about Roswell. And we also sent people to Area 51, we wanted to make sure there were no aliens, ”Clinton began in his account.

Roswell, for those who don’t know, is an alleged UFO crash in a New Mexico town on July 2, 1947.

Supposed photo of an alien recovered in the Roswell crash.

“I told (Podesta): ‘We have to figure out how we’re going to deal with this because that’s where we do a lot of our invisibility research, in terms of technology, how to fly planes that aren’t detected by radar and all that,” he said in reference to the work carried out by the Air Force at that base.

It is precisely because of this characteristic that in “Area 51″ they are “so reserved. But there are no aliens that I know of,” Clinton said, without ruling out the possibility of life from other planets.