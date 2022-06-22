What series and movies to watch today, June 22?
SERIES
days of future past
1983
Poland, 2018, THRILLER, UKRONIA, 50-63 minutes. (8 episodes).
In an alternative historical line, what we used to call uchrony, the Berlin Wall never fell and communism has continued to rule Poland, in an increasingly totalitarian way, thanks to a terrorist attack that took place in 1983. Twenty years later, a student of law and an investigator discover the conspiracy that has maintained the power of the state. History may change again in this thriller dystopian, with episodes directed by Agniezska Holland. NETFLIX.
the c-team
CONAN THE ADVENTURER
United States, 1997-1998. ADVENTURES, FANTASY, 60 minutes. (22 episodes).
Mr. Universe Ralf Möller, a colleague of Arnie, brought to life the hero of Sword and Sorcery by Robert E. Howard in this nice version for all audiences. Confronted by the sorcerer Hissah Zuhl, tyrant of Cimmeria, Conan leads a group of rebels fighting for justice against the forces of evil. For unprejudiced lovers of fantastic adventure. AMAZON PRIME / PLUTO TV.
HIGH SCHOOLS
the comedy of life
DISCOVERING ALICE
United Kingdom, 2021, DRAMATIC COMEDY, 46 minutes. (1 season, 6 episodes).
This comedy opens today with touches of black humor and thriller. Alice’s life changes radically when, after moving into the new smart home designed by her husband, he dies in a stupid home accident. DISNEY+ STAR.
kill every day
MR. INBETWEEN
Australia, 2018-2021, CRIME, BLACK COMEDY, 21-32 min. (3 seasons, 26 episodes).
It’s not easy being a serious professional assassin… while maintaining a good relationship with your daughter, your ex-wife, your girlfriend and the rest of your family and friends. Sometimes work can affect you too much. HBOMax.
Secret Life
MRS. WILSON
UK, 2018, PERIOD DRAMA, 56-58 min. (3 episodes).
Ruth Wilson plays her own grandmother, Alison, in this true-to-life drama about a woman who, upon the death of her husband, former MI6 officer Alexander Wilson, discovers that she wasn’t the only Mrs. Wilson. Pluto TV.
FILMS
Texas, 1870
AM 2. 12:40
Italy, France, Germany, 1971. Lee Van Cleef once again plays the incombustible Sabata, a gunman closer to El Santo or 007 than to Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. Humor, gadgets and guaranteed fun.
the nutty professor
TELEMADRID. 15:35
United States, 1963. The best comedy from Jerry Lewis, who flaunts comic histrionics as the bumbling Professor Kelp and his alter ego: Buddy Love, hilarious parody of his old friend Dean Martin.
human white
NEOX: 22:00
United States, 1993. Hong Kong veteran John Woo directs Van Damme in a virtuoso twist on the manhunt “genre”, turned into a fast-paced thriller. Watch out for Lance Henriksen as a villain.
american gangster
AM 1:00:30
United States, United Kingdom, 2007. Surprising criminal saga signed by Ridley Scott, who manages to get out of the most topical parameters of the genre, offering a good portrait of his charismatic antagonists, Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe.