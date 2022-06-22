What series and movies to watch today, June 22?

SERIES

days of future past

1983

Poland, 2018, THRILLER, UKRONIA, 50-63 minutes. (8 episodes).

In an alternative historical line, what we used to call uchrony, the Berlin Wall never fell and communism has continued to rule Poland, in an increasingly totalitarian way, thanks to a terrorist attack that took place in 1983. Twenty years later, a student of law and an investigator discover the conspiracy that has maintained the power of the state. History may change again in this thriller dystopian, with episodes directed by Agniezska Holland. NETFLIX.

the c-team

CONAN THE ADVENTURER

United States, 1997-1998. ADVENTURES, FANTASY, 60 minutes. (22 episodes).

Mr. Universe Ralf Möller, a colleague of Arnie, brought to life the hero of Sword and Sorcery by Robert E. Howard in this nice version for all audiences. Confronted by the sorcerer Hissah Zuhl, tyrant of Cimmeria, Conan leads a group of rebels fighting for justice against the forces of evil. For unprejudiced lovers of fantastic adventure. AMAZON PRIME / PLUTO TV.

HIGH SCHOOLS

the comedy of life

DISCOVERING ALICE

United Kingdom, 2021, DRAMATIC COMEDY, 46 minutes. (1 season, 6 episodes).

This comedy opens today with touches of black humor and thriller. Alice’s life changes radically when, after moving into the new smart home designed by her husband, he dies in a stupid home accident. DISNEY+ STAR.

kill every day

MR. INBETWEEN

Australia, 2018-2021, CRIME, BLACK COMEDY, 21-32 min. (3 seasons, 26 episodes).

It’s not easy being a serious professional assassin… while maintaining a good relationship with your daughter, your ex-wife, your girlfriend and the rest of your family and friends. Sometimes work can affect you too much. HBOMax.

Secret Life

MRS. WILSON

UK, 2018, PERIOD DRAMA, 56-58 min. (3 episodes).

Ruth Wilson plays her own grandmother, Alison, in this true-to-life drama about a woman who, upon the death of her husband, former MI6 officer Alexander Wilson, discovers that she wasn’t the only Mrs. Wilson. Pluto TV.

FILMS

Texas, 1870

AM 2. 12:40

Italy, France, Germany, 1971. Lee Van Cleef once again plays the incombustible Sabata, a gunman closer to El Santo or 007 than to Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. Humor, gadgets and guaranteed fun.

the nutty professor

TELEMADRID. 15:35

United States, 1963. The best comedy from Jerry Lewis, who flaunts comic histrionics as the bumbling Professor Kelp and his alter ego: Buddy Love, hilarious parody of his old friend Dean Martin.

human white

NEOX: 22:00

United States, 1993. Hong Kong veteran John Woo directs Van Damme in a virtuoso twist on the manhunt “genre”, turned into a fast-paced thriller. Watch out for Lance Henriksen as a villain.

american gangster

AM 1:00:30

United States, United Kingdom, 2007. Surprising criminal saga signed by Ridley Scott, who manages to get out of the most topical parameters of the genre, offering a good portrait of his charismatic antagonists, Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe.