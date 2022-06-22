What is the collagen that the Kardashians take? The secret of eternal youth of the famous female clan | Fashion | Magazine

If the “Kardashian” clan has something, it is that they managed to get out of the aesthetic standards of the age. They all seem to live in a timeless age, looking eternally youthful, but what keeps them so fresh?

On several occasions, the Kardashian women have revealed their secrets. Several use their own lines of cosmetics, follow diets and exercises, apply whatever new treatment is on the market, and take vitamins and supplements. One of them, very powerful by the way, is marine collagen.

It is an ingredient from the cosmetics industry that recently entered the market and caused a stir among celebrities seeking to eliminate wrinkles and rejuvenate.

What is the collagen that the Kardashians take?

What is marine collagen?

Marine collagen is a structural protein that is derived from deep-sea or freshwater fish. It comes from the parts of the fish that are usually discarded in processing.

These collagen fibers are processed into soluble supplements or used in the composition of skin care products, as reported by the blog of the Korean cosmetics brand Miin.

For his part, Iain Hosie, biochemist and founder of Revolution Fibers, ensures that marine collagen is obtained sustainably from some of the deepest and coldest oceans on the planet.

Furthermore, compared to mammalian collagen sources, marine collagen has a lower melting point and is water soluble, according to Soy Carmín.

There are several studies that prove its effectiveness against aging. Research revealed that consuming 2.5 to 10 grams of marine collagen daily for eight to 12 weeks improves skin hydration, firmness, and elasticity.

How to take marine collagen?

Experts point out that marine collagen should be taken as a dietary supplement. This is because if it is used topically, as in creams, gels or serums, it is much more difficult for it to penetrate the skin.

