what are they and how to have them all on hand at the same time

The beginnings in Minecraft for those who have never played before are usually doubly hard because they do not know the basic recipes. Not only do they have to deal with the challenges of the video game, they also have to learn how to craft everything beyond the tutorials. Here is a method that will save you a lot of time.

All the basic Minecraft recipes at your fingertips… or mouse

The minecraftcraftingguide page is surely one of the tools that I have used the most since my return to Minecraft. It offers something that very few pages or none: the basic recipes of Minecraft gathered in a single page. You don’t have to click, or reload the page…





Recipes are represented by their item icons and grouped into different categories: basic, tools, weapons and armor, construction, transport, food, mechanisms, wool, dyes and miscellaneous. All you have to do to find out how it’s crafted is hover your mouse over the item you want to craft.

If you scroll down a bit further, you’ll see the item breakdown list with animations of the different materials you can use to craft each item. Remember that you can use different materials to achieve more durability, resistance and/or damage in your creations.

During the first few hours of Minecraft you have two methods of crafting items: from your inventory (4 slots) and from the Crafting Table (9 slots). At the table you will carry out 90% of all crafting throughout your adventure. It doesn’t hurt that you have several scattered around your base and that you always carry one with you.

