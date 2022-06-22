What are the foods that produce them the most?

Gases in the digestive system are normal in the digestion process. These gases are generally composed of nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, methane, and small amounts of sulfur are usually foundwhich is responsible for the smell of flatulence.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the gases can cause belching, pain or cramps in the abdomen, a feeling of heaviness, pressure and abdominal distention. Nevertheless, when there is an increase in gas or its smell becomes stronger, this can be caused by the consumption of some foods.

For this reason, a nutritionist should be consulted to carry out an evaluation to identify which foods cause gas and make a nutritional plan adapted to the person’s needs. It is worth mentioning that the foods that generate gases are not always necessary in the diet, it is enough to reduce their quantity.

The Tua Saúde portal has revealed the foods that can generate gases more frequently. It is worth mentioning that this changes according to the organism of each person.

Beans: Beans and legumes in general often upset the stomach. This happens because they are naturally rich in fiber and resistant starches such as raffinose, which are not fully digested by the body. These compounds are fermented by bacteria in the colon producing flatulence and gas. To reduce the impact of this food on the body, experts advise soaking the beans for 12 hours for its preparation.

Vegetables: vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, onion, garlic and asparagus can cause excess gas in the body. This is because they are rich in fiber and have raffinose, which is not digested by the body and is fermented in the intestine.

Fruits: apples, peaches, pears and plums contain soluble fibers that can cause flatulence and gas in some people. Also, Containing fructose, this type of sugar is not fully absorbed by the intestine, which increases gas production.

Milk and its derivatives: When a person is lactose intolerant, it is because their body does not contain enough lactase, an enzyme that directs this sugar to the intestine. Not being digested, it provokes intestinal bacteria, which release hydrogen and short-chain fatty acids.

Chewing gum: chewing gum or eating candy causes the digestion of air, known as aerophagia, which produces flatulence and stomach discomfort. Some chewing gums contain sorbitol, mannitol, or xylitol; these are sugars that can gas when they are fermented in the colon.

Carbonated drinks: Sparkling waters, sodas, beers, and flavored beverages draw air into the intestine, causing gas production.

Oatmeal: Despite being a food rich in potassium, it contains fiber, raffinose and starch that increase the formation of intestinal gas. It should be noted that whole foods can also cause flatulence.

stews: These generally contain fructose, fermented fibers, and lectins, which are associated with bloating and increased flatulence.

Can gases be combated naturally?

In accordance with Tuasaúde gases can be reduced even avoided by eating a healthy diet and implementing some healthy habits such as: