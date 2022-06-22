Universal Hollywood experiences and attractions to enjoy on summer vacation

Universal Studios Hollywoodin California, is preparing to receive its thousands of fans during this summer holiday season with dozens of attractionsexperiences and thematic surprises.

The theme park will have available its most iconic attractions including blockbusters made physical attractions such as Harry Potterthe Minions Y My favorite villainas well as Jurassic Worldnow that it is dominating theaters internationally with the delivery of its franchise.

In fact Jurassic World Dominion is the perfect excuse to enjoy the thematic section TheRide, where guests experience an epic battle between Indominus rex and Tyrannosaurus rex.

Another attraction is the The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Lash!inspired entirely by the acclaimed film the secret life of petswhere the main characters, Max, Duke, Gidget and Snowball take guests on a themed ride through the streets of the city of New York.

Returning this summer is The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle, a light projection and special effects display set against the backdrop of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from Harry Potter.

The attraction will showcase all four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin, accompanied by a special musical arrangement based on the original film scores.

Movie lovers in general can also have fun and create memories through a guided tour of the company’s famous studios.

The famous studio tours offers a real behind-the-scenes look at the secrets of movie-making. Visitors can experience the largest street movie set in Hollywood history built with the creative advice of the producer himself. Steve Spielberg.

Among the surprises that the park prepares is the extended presentation of the Minions at the Universal Plaza, between June 27 and July 17, to celebrate the world premiere of the film Minions: The Rise of Gru, next July 1.

Speaking of the Minions, Universal Studios Hollywood will offer experiences and attractions in Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, the exclusive zone of the franchise. The experiences will take place throughout much of the summer until August 14.

To cap off the day of fun and joy, Universal Studios plans to offer in-park special effects visual shows based on its blockbusters between July 1 and August 14.

How much does it cost to visit Universal Studios Hollywood?

Universal Studios Hollywood offers a wide variety of types of packages, according to the tastes of each guest. Tickets purchased online have benefits such as discounts for residents or to attend one or two days in a row.

Then we leave you their offers available in your website.

– California resident 1 day

From $104. Online ticket prices vary by day and season.

– California Resident Universal Express

From $179. Online ticket prices vary by day and season.

– 1 day general ticket

From $109. Online ticket prices vary by day and season.

– Universal Express

From $189. Online ticket prices vary by day and season.

– 2-day general admission

From $149. Online ticket prices vary by day and season.

– VIP experience

From $379. Includes one-day admission to the park with unlimited access to each attraction, plus snacks, gourmet food, valet parking and more.