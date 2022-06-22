Two new law firms will investigate WWE for the Vince McMahon scandal

Yesterday it was made public that the Schall law firm had opened an investigation into WWE as a result of the McMahon case scandal within the American company. Throughout these last few hours, Two new law firms have joined this processand have also opened an investigation into the company on behalf of WWE shareholders and investors.

Thus, Schall, Labaton Sucharow, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and Scott & Scott They are working on the investigation for alleged violations of federal security laws by Vince McMahon.

It should be remembered that, last Wednesday, the information came to light through the Wall Street Journal that Vince McMahon would have diverted funds worth three million dollars to keep silent a former worker with whom he would have had a romantic relationship for a while. In turn, several company employees reportedly denounced Innapropiate behaviours by McMahon himself and John Laurinaitis.

The explosion of this case caused Vince McMahon to voluntarily resign last Friday from his position as CEO and Chairman of WWE. Due to this decision, Stephanie McMahon went on to occupy those positions while the investigation process towards his father is still active.

Since then, Vince McMahon has made two brief public appearances on SmackDown and RAW, but made no explicit mention of what happened behind the scenes. Despite his departure as CEO and Chairman, Vince McMahon continues to fill his creative role and leads WWE scheduling issues.

As for Laurinaitis, the former wrestler and former general manager of RAW and SmackDown was removed from WWE’s talent and relationship department. His position is now held provisionally Bruce Prichard.

