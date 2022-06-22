Tony Siragusa, former Colts and Ravens defensive tackle, dies at 55

Nicknamed “The Goose,” the massive defensive lineman was part of Baltimore’s championship team in Super Bowl XXXV before embarking on a successful media career.

The former defensive tackle of the NFL, Tony Syragusaknown during his playing days by the nickname “The Goose”, has died at the age of 55.

The death of siragusa was confirmed by the owner of the Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsaywho wrote in a social media post that he was “heartbroken, like the entire Colts Nation.”

irsay He added in a subsequent post that, “The Goose managed to enjoy 200 years of love and fun in just 55!!”

The cause of death siragusa it was not immediately revealed.

“This is a really sad day,” said the media agent of Siragusa, Jim Ornstein, to The Associated Press. “Tony He was much more than my client, he was my family. My heart goes out to the loved ones Tony“.

siragusawho played for 12 seasons of NFL –the first seven with the Colts and the last five with the Baltimore Ravens— withdrew from the league at the end of the 2001 season.

The 6-foot-3, 330-pound defensive tackle as a player reached baltimore as an unrestricted free agent in 1997 and, along with Sam Adamsthey formed a defensive tackle tandem that topped 700 pounds and proved almost impossible to penetrate.

The causes of death of Tony Siragusa, at 55 years of age, were not immediately revealed. allsport

siragusa was an instant fan favorite in baltimoreand was often compared to the late player of the Baltimore ColtsArt Donovanfor his humor, voracious eating habits, and constant appearances on radio and television.

After his retirement, siragusa He served as a pitch analyst for Fox Sports from 2003 to 2015.

Won a title superbowl with the ravenswho defeated the New York Giants 34-7 in the Super Bowl XXXV. During that regular season, he had two sacks and 28 tackles.

Forever, siragusa he had 404 tackles, 22 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Information from AP was used in the writing of this note.