Tom Hanks worries his fans for physical change

“There is no better place in the world to make a movie than here on the Gold Coast,” said the actor, who plays the character of Tom Parker, in the biographical film Elvis. “We had an absolutely magnificent time with you all. There is something about the people and place of the Gold Coast that makes everyone walk around with a confident look on their face,” she added.

On the other hand, Tom Hanks has been photographed on the streets of Manhattan with a physical appearance that also causes concern: the artist has been seen wearing loose clothing and less weight.

Australian director Baz Luhrmann’s new filmed biography of Elvis Presley will be released worldwide June 22-24.

Elvis is played by Austin Butler, Tom Hanks – in the role of the manager of the legendary star of the Rock And RollColonel Tom Parker- and Olivia DeJonge, as Priscilla Presley.