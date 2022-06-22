Tom Hanks, when fame is a setback – Shows

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson at a presentation in Hollywood (photo: ANSA)



16:17, June 16 NEW YORK

(ANSA) – NEW YORK JUN 16 – Tom Hanks, one of America’s most beloved public figures, was irritated and hurled an insult into the air after a group of fans pounced on him and his wife Rita Wilson, and they came close to knocking her down on a New York City street.

The incident occurred last night and was recorded and photographed by passers-by. The images were shared today by the entertainment site Page Six, and aroused the comments of dozens of users, who were surprised by the reaction of the actor who won two Oscars.

In the images, the Hollywood couple is seen, in a good mood, leaving a building to go to a black van that was waiting for them on the street.

At that moment, they begin to be surrounded and an African-American man in a baseball cap approaches from behind Wilson tripping and about to knock her down.

“Stop,” the 65-year-old woman is heard saying.

The actor quickly changed his mood and, raising both his hands, began to yell, “My wife? Back the fuck up! Hitting my wife?”

Hanks, also 65, continued to walk toward the vehicle with his wife, saying things under his breath.

One of the fans is then heard saying, “Sorry about that, Tom.”

The “Forrest Gump” star has been doing a press tour for weeks to promote his upcoming film “Elvis,” directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Weeks ago, the actor participated in the presentation of the film in Brisbane, Australia, along with the actor who plays the role of the king of rock, Austin Butler.

Wilson and Hanks have been married for 34 years. They met in 1981 on the set of “Bosom Buddies,” a sitcom that ran from 1980 to 1982.

At the time, Hanks was married to his first wife, Samantha Lewes, with whom he has two children, actor Colin Hanks, 44, and Elizabeth Hanks, 40.

Tom and Wilson are the parents of two sons: actor and rapper Chet Hanks, 31, and Truman Hanks, 26.

Chet has been battling his own demons for the past few years, and recently achieved stability in his drinking problems after months of sobriety.

Despite his father’s reputation, Chet said in an interview last February that he didn’t have “a strong male role model” growing up.

He said he had no one to help him in his life. “This is me now telling the younger version of myself what I needed to hear back then.” (ANSA).

