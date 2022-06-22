Tom Hanks surprised by ensuring that he should not star in Philadelphia today

When it premiered in 1993, Philadelphia captured the attention of viewers around the world. The film revolves around the trial that a man initiates against his former employers, who fire them when they discover that they are carriers of the HIV virus. At the time of its release, the feature film was one of Hollywood’s first in-depth look at the disease.

for that job, Tom Hanks established himself as a dramatic actor of weight, winning his first Oscar. However, in a recent interview, the protagonist of Forrest Gump He confessed the reason why he would not play that role today.

In a chat with the publication The New York Times MagazineHanks referred to Andy Beckett, the character he composed in said feature film: “Today, could a straight man do what I did in Philadelphia? No, and rightly so. Philadelphia revolves around not being afraid. And one of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie was because I was playing a gay man. But now we’re beyond that, and I don’t think people can accept the inauthenticity of a straight actor playing a gay”.

Later, the actor Forrest Gumpdelved into the reason for his opinion, and highlighted: “It is not a crime nor is it cuckoo that someone says that currently, we are going to demand more from a film in terms of authenticity. Sound like you’re preaching? That’s not my intention”.

The topic addressed by Tom Hanks has a lot to do with the struggle of different groups, to have a faithful representation on the screen. In this way, it is sought characters that represent certain gender identities, are interpreted by artists who have that same identity.

This discussion gained visibility a few years ago, when Scarlett Johansson had to give up the project of a film called Rub & Tugin which I was going to compose a trans man who ran a clandestine massage parlor.

At that time, the actress confessed: “From the Ethical concerns raised around my choice to compose Tex Gill, I have respectfully decided to withdraw from the project.. Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I learn a lot from the community that helps me realize I wasn’t being sensitive. I am thankful that he debate on inclusion in Hollywood continues”.

On the other hand, a few days ago, Various world media echoed the deteriorating state of health in which Hanks seemed to be. As part of the presentation of his latest film, an Elvis biopic in which he plays the musician’s historic manager, Colonel Parker, the actor was seen holding a microphone with both hands, to try to stop a tremor that afflicted him .

Then, he tried to control the situation by placing his left hand on the bottom of the microphone, below the right. He also briefly attempted to switch hands with the artifact. At that time, the public did not seem to notice the situation, but on the other hand, it is not ruled out that his current physical appearance is due to some diet to adapt your figure to a next professional project, as happened with the extreme regime to which he was subjected to carry out jobs such as Castaway.