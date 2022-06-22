Tom Felton denies rumors of a relationship with Emma Watson: “We are something Slytherin-Gryffindor style”

No, it seems that not even Tom Felton has done a alohomora at the door of the heart of Emma Watson or vice versa, but rather that the millions of fans of the universe Harry Potter in the world they want to see a great love forged on the filming sets where in reality there is a great friendship and that still lasts today.





They two have been the target of rumors that point to a magical idyll when in reality the only thing that is known for sure is that between both interpreters what exists is, also for years, tremendous mutual admiration. At least that is what the 33-year-old British actor has made clear.

who played the the famous Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy during the almost ten that the filming of the saga lasted they are not together despite the insistence of the thousands of followers that both have, as Felton himself has confirmed in an interview for the American program Entertainment Tonight.

There the case has been questioned and the interpreter has had no qualms about making statements that are understood They want to park once and for all these gossips, confirming that the only thing that unites them is an enormous affection, the same amount of affection and even more of friendship.

“We are something, if that makes any sense to all of you,” the actor from Rise of the Planet of the Apes began. “We’ve been very close for quite some time. I adore her and I think she’s fantastic. Hopefully she’ll return the compliment, but in terms of romance, I get the feeling we’re more of a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing than not Tom-Emma.”Felton explained, referring to the two houses to which his characters belonged in the popular saga.

And it is that their romance began to speculate as a result of Watson ruling in 2011 on whether an idyll had appeared in the breaks between takes of the filming. Watson explained that she had a crush on the actor, two years her senior, during the first two films of the young magician.

“He already knows. Lor we have talked and still laugh about it. We are very good friends now and I think it’s great,” said Watson, who is currently dating businessman Leo Robinton, for whom it was said earlier this year that he would quit acting (although this was later denied).