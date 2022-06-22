Tom Cruise, returns to visit Barcelona by surprise

Tom Cruise has arrived this Wednesday to Barcelona in a meteoric and surprise visitwithin CinemaEuropethe convention of exhibitors that takes stock of the state of the industry and the distributors show the next releases that will arrive in their theaters. This is the largest film fair on the old continent that takes place until tomorrow, Thursday, at the Barcelona International Convention Center (CCIB), in the Plaza de Willy Brandt del Fòrum.

Before the pandemic, it was usual for this convention to attract the most fashionable celebrities of the moment, but for two years, few have traveled. Nevertheless, the protagonist of ‘Top Gun 2’the ‘blockbuster’ that is bursting the box office right now, with a collection that exceeds 901 million dollars and that is already the greatest success of the New York actor’s careerdoes not seem to be afraid of short distances, what’s more, he seems to have taken a liking to visits to the Catalan capital.

He already came to Barcelona to coincide with last year’s late CineEurope, which was held in October. And now he has returned to present himself, to thank the cinemas: “I came here just to say thank you for everything…I know what it takes to do what you do…Thank you for allowing me to have the career I’ve had.”

The numbers of Cruise’s films are great – his previous biggest blockbuster was ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’, with 791 million dollars in revenue – but the actor knows the crisis of spectators that the sector is going through.

“I’m going to keep delivering these films for you… You know I’m here for you and I know you’re here for me.” Thank you for your help on Top Gun… not just my movies, all movies. I want everyone to win… I see a bright future for all of us pic.twitter.com/kLynk0a9ud — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) June 22, 2022

For this reason, the interpreter for whom time does not seem to pass -despite the fact that next July 3 will be 60 years-, has taken advantage of his stay in Barcelona to cast a bit of optimism to an industry so hit by the pandemic: “I see a bright future for all of us,” Cruise said, before bidding farewell to the audience with this phrase: “The fact that theaters are open means a lot to me. Have a great summer, I think We’re going to have a great time ahead of us.”

Tom Cruise returns to starring at CineEurope. The biggest star on the planet, and without a doubt the most dedicated to the public, appears in the Paramount presentation. He appreciates the effort that theaters have made and predicts a “bright future for the entire industry.” pic.twitter.com/u1Zy8L8Wya — cineytele.com (@cineytele) June 22, 2022

The protagonist of the saga ‘Mission Impossible’ He already arrived in the city on October 6 and, like now, he also supported the sector in which he is a shining star of the old school: “I wanted to come personally to thank you all. We have had a great relationship throughout of 40 years of my career“, explained that visit.

During his time at the Cannes festival, where he received the Palme d’Or, Cruise defended his conception of cinema, and said that he makes films so that the public goes to see them in theaters, on the big screen, and assured that he will never work for no streaming platform.

‘Top Gun 2: Maverick’ has grossed nearly 6.5 million euros at the box office in Spain since its premiere. Its protagonist will return to theaters next year with ‘Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1’the beginning of the end of the saga, whose premiere is set for July 14, 2023.