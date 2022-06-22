Tom Cruise causes euphoria with his visit to Mexico

The actor Tom Cruise is visiting our country, on the occasion of his next movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, so a red carpet was held to present the production, in which he was present and was able to greet his fans. In addition, the Hollywood star was accompanied by the rest of the cast.

Through social networks, several users shared their moments from the event, which took place in the Parque Toreo Central shopping mall, located in Naucalpan, State of Mexico. While the Paramount Pictures Mexico account also published some images of the actor’s visit.

In addition to Cruise, actors Jennifer Conelly, John Hamm, Miles Teller, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro also walked the red carpet and they lived with the Mexican public; Photos were taken and autograph signings were given.

“I feel very happy to be in Mexico”, Tom said, and He assured that he missed being able to live with his public in this type of event. ANDn a press conference, the actor revealed that he really likes tacos and tequila.

When is ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ released?

This film will be released on May 21 in all movie theaters in the country. Ticket pre-sale is now available at Cinépolis and Cinemex, the cost depends on the complex you choose and the area in which it is located.

What is it about?

It’s an action-packed story, so The American actor shows his skills in these types of scenes. “After more than 30 years of service as one of the best aviators in the Navy, Pete “Maverick” Mitchel is where he always wanted to be, pushing the limits as a courageous test pilot,” tells us the official synopsis.