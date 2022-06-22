Tom Cruise appears again by surprise in Barcelona to support CineEurope

Tom Cruise has been in Barcelona this Wednesday to attend as a surprise guest star at CineEurope, the largest film fair in Europe that takes place until tomorrow at the Barcelona International Convention Center (CCIB), managed by Fira de Barcelona. The Hollywood superstar has appeared at the Paramount presentation to show some of the content of his upcoming films as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8.

During the act, the American actor, who is succeeding in style at the international box office with the sequel to Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverickreceived a warm tribute with the attendees standing applauding him, thanked the cinemas for their efforts and predicted a “bright future for the entire industry”.



Tom Cruise at the Cannes film festival CLEMENS BILAN / EFE

The actor already visited the Catalan capital by surprise on October 6 to give his support to the sector at the last edition of CineEurope: “I wanted to come personally to thank you all. We have had a great relationship throughout 40 years of my career, ”he assured. “When I make a film I always think of all of you, of sharing the work in theaters.”





A fervent defender of movie theaters, Cruise already assured in a meeting with the press at the last Cannes festival, where he was honored with the Palme d’Or honor, that he makes films for the big screen and that he will never work for any platform of streaming.