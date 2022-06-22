Today’s ephemeris, June 22, 2022: This happened in the world on a day like today | Diego Maradona | Mexico 86 | England | Tdex | WORLD
On June 22, 2005, Colombia approved the Justice and Peace Law, which regulates the reintegration of those who hand over their weapons.
1675.- Foundation of Greenwich Observatoryduring the reign of Charles II of England.
1792.- Assassination of the Governor of Yucatan (Mexico), Lucas de Galvez.
1815.- Napoleon abdicates for the second timeend of the government of the Hundred Days after the defeat of Waterloo.
1866.- Uprising in Madrid against the Government of Isabel II presided over by O’Donnell.
1898.- US troops land in Cuba and the capitulation of Santiago.
1911.- coronation of George V from England.
1928.- José Farabundo Martí joins Augusto César Sandino’s Army for the Defense of the National Sovereignty of Nicaragua.
.- It is inaugurated in Chile the first international telephone linecommunicates Santiago with Mendoza (Argentina), Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Montevideo (Uruguay).
1933.- The German National Socialist authorities forbid the German Social Democratic Party (SPD).
1940.- Second World War: France surrenders to Nazi Germany.
1941.- World War II: The German Army invades the Soviet Union.
1965.- Vietnam War: first US air raid on northern Hanoi.
1966.- Los Angeles premiere of the film “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (“Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf?”).
1970.- El Salvador and Honduras they agree to create a three kilometer demilitarized zone on each side of the border.
1971.- President John Joseph Torres declares a state of emergency in Bolivia to prevent a coup.
1973.-Rthe crew of the “SkyLab” after a 28-day space flight.
1981.- The Spanish Congress approves the divorce law.
– The Spanish group meccano publishes his first great success, “Today I can not get up”.
1983.- The Spanish-Argentine mathematician Luis Antonio Santalo obtains the Prince of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research.
1986.- World Cup in Mexico: Maradona scores a goal with his hand“the hand of God”, against the England team.
1990.- dismantled the Checkpoint Charlie”, the most popular crossing point of the Berlin Wall.
1994.- The UN authorizes French intervention in Rwanda to stop the genocide.
2001.- They set free Robert Thompson and Jon Venables in prison since 1993, for murdering the 10-year-old boy James Bulger in Bootle (United Kingdom).
2004.- In Peru, 700 students take the National university of Trujillodemanding the resignation of the rector and vice-rectors for corruption.
2010.- Longest tennis match in history. The American John Isner (winner) and Frenchman Nicolás Mahut played an 11-hour match, 6 minutes and 23 seconds, between June 22 and 24 and 183 games were played.
2012.- Rajah Pervez Ashraf, elected Prime Minister of Pakistan.
– The Paraguayan Senate dismisses the president of the country, Fernando Lugo, and Federico Franco assumes the Presidency. 2013.- The US accuses Edward Snowden of espionage and asks Hong Kong to arrest him.
2019.- Bangkok Declaration to combat pollution in the seas.
BIRTHS
1906.- Billy Wilder, American filmmaker.
1910.- Konrad Zuse, German engineer, creator of the first digital computer, the Z3.
1922.- Mauro Bolognini, Italian film director and set designer.
1932.- Soraya, former Empress of Iran.
1936.- Kris Kristoferson, American singer and actor.
1939.- Ada Yonath, Israeli chemist, Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
1943.- Klaus Maria Brandauer, Austrian actor.
1949.- Meryl Streep, American actress.
1952.- Graham Greene, Canadian actor.
1962.- Álvaro Urquijo (“Los Secretos”), Spanish singer and songwriter.
1964.- Dan Brown, American writer.
1966.- Emmanuelle Seigner, French actress.
DEATHS
1865.- Ángel Saavedra, Duke de Rivas, Spanish writer.
1969.- Judy Garland, American actress and singer.
1976.- Fofo (Alfonso Aragón), Spanish clown.
1984.-Joseph Losey, American film director.
1987.- Fred Astaire, American dancer and actor.
1989.- Lee CalhounAmerican athlete, Olympic champion.
1999.- Eugenio Florit, Cuban poet.
2004.- Robert William Bemer, American pioneer of computer programming.
2006.-Peter Russell, British Hispanist.
2015.- Laura Antonelli, Italian actress.
2020.- Joel Schumacher, American filmmaker.
-Steve Bing- American producer.