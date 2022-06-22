Thor: Love and Thunder will last less than two hours

The super anticipated sequel to the God of Thunder saga or Thor: Love and Thunder will debut in Italian cinemas from 6 July 2022, two days before its debut in the United States of America. Fans will be sitting in the cinema for 1:58:34, therefore for a duration of just under two hours. The duration also includes the credits and any additional scenes.

The film directed by Taika Waititi is therefore one of the shortest cinecomics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever. The previous chapter, Thor: Ragnarok, ran for 130 minutes.

The plot of Thor: Love and Thunder

The story takes place right after the end of Avengers: Endgame, which is when Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) decides to give the role of King of New Asgard to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), while he goes in search of new adventures with the Guardians. of the Galaxy. The new film introduces new characters such as Zeus played by Russell Crowe and the villain Gorr the butcher of gods played by Christian Bale. Thor: Love and Thunder also sees the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. In the story that is told Jane assumes the powers of Thor becoming the Mighty Thor. In addition, Jane’s cancer story will be addressed, which is taken from the comic series dedicated to the character.

The cast includes other actors from the franchise such as Jaime Alexander as Sif, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Taika Waititi as Korg and Guardians of the Galaxy stars as Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, Karen Gillan’s Nebula, Sean’s Kraglin. Gunn and Groot by Vin Diesel. Tom Hiddleston will not be reported as Loki.

The news has been given Big Screen Leaks on Twitter.

