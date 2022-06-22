This Is What The Hunger Games Characters Would Unexpectedly Look Like If They Were As Described In The Books
The author of the literary saga, Suzanne Collins, had in her head an image that is nothing like Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hersworth and company.
the magic of ArtBreeder Artificial Intelligence tool to show us what some popular literary characters would have looked like according to their written descriptions we met her with Harry Potter. The artist responsible for those viral hyper-realistic images that revealed to us what Harry, Hermione, Ron and company would look like if they responded to the traits described by JK Rowling was MsBananaAnna (@msbananaanna), who soon repeated the work with the characters from Game of Thrones.
After her, the ArtBreeder tool has been used by other users to create similar work and, in fact, the popular BuzzFeed portal showed us shortly after what the characters of Stephanie Meyer’s unforgettable saga would be like Twilight starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson on the big screen. The last great saga to obtain its own AI version was The Hunger Games, by author Suzanne Collins and again by buzzfeed.
Following the descriptions that Collins makes in his books, the website presents us with what the characters would look like, which, for the most part, look very different. those played by Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth and company. It is especially striking how different some characters would be, like Woody Harrelson’s Haymitch Abernathy, while others, like Amandla Stenberg’s Rue, are almost perfect.
Broadly speaking, the result is once again amazing (and, in some cases, unexpected). You can check it below.
Katniss Everdeen
Interpreted by: Jennifer Lawrence.
Description in the books: “Straight black hair in a braid, olive skin, gray eyes, and slim,” her hair, skin, and eye color are shared by people from Seam, the poor area of District 12.
Peeta Mellark
Interpreted by: Josh Hutcherson.
Description in the books: “Medium height, stocky build, ash blonde hair that falls in waves over his forehead, and blue eyes with long lashes.”
Gale Hawthorne
Interpreted by: Liam Hemsworth.
Description in the books: “Straight black hair, olive skin, gray eyes and handsome.”
President Coriolanus Snow
Interpreted by: Donald Sutherland.
Description in the books: “Small, thin, papery white hair, snake eyes, overly full lips, and very taut skin.”
Effie Trinket
Interpreted by: Elizabeth Banks.
Description in the books: “With curly wig of pink hair and a terrifying white smile.” She is not described much else other than her wigs and Capitol fashions.
Haymitch Abernathy
Interpreted by: Woody Harrelson.
Description in the books: “Paunchy, middle-aged, curly dark hair, gray eyes from the Seam” and presumably also olive skin because of his origins from that place.
Primrose Everdeen
Interpreted by: Willow Shields.
Description in the books: “Fresh as a raindrop, light hair and blue eyes.” She has the same characteristics as her mother, who is from the business section of District 12.
Cinna
Interpreted by: Lenny Kravitz.
Description in the books: “Surprisingly normal, very short hair, dark skin, gold eyeliner, green eyes.”
Finnick Odair
Interpreted by: Sam Claflin.
Description in the books: “Handsome, tan hair, sea green eyes, and golden skin.”
President Alma Coin
Interpreted by: Julianne Moore.
Description from books: “In his fifties or so, with gray hair that falls in a continuous sheet to his shoulders and pale gray eyes.”
Johanna Mason
Interpreted by: Jenna Malone.
Description in the books: “Spiky hair and wide-set brown eyes.”
rue
Interpreted by: Amanda Stenberg.
Description in the books: “Dark, sparkling eyes and satiny brown skin with thick, dark hair.”