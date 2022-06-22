This is Kendall Jenner’s coolest car

Kendall Jenner, in addition to being a prestigious model, is a declared fan of cars. So much so that she has developed a precious taste for classic cars. From the luminous catwalks, join us in this speedy plot.

With you, Kendall Jenner. The American model and businesswoman is a recognized figure around the world thanks to her powerful work on the catwalks.

Born in 1995 in the city of Los Angeles California, Kendall has been able to forge her own style within modeling. She is considered, by the press specialized in fashion, a Super model. Few people can claim that prestigious nickname.

She started her career in her teens and from an early age she had to learn to deal with the paparazzi, the dizziness of fame and the feeling of not being able to go unnoticed. Partly because of the exposure her career as a model gives her and partly because of her environment, Kendall is part of the kardashian family and actively participates in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

With his characteristic imprint, his 1.79 height and an athletic physique, Kendall is positioned today among the most prestigious models.

However, Kenny has other passions outside of the fashion industry. On the one hand basketball and on the other cars. Her attachment to her cars comes from her childhood and she has accompanied her throughout the years. So much so that she has formed a very interesting personal collection.

Outside of the exuberance, the cars are a display of personality and style.either. Kendall knows this and we could even say that he has a tendency to prefer classic cars.

Today we will enter a rather particular car. Its about cadillac eldorado, factory dated 1960. Kendall is proud to have it in her collection and has recently shared it on her networks. It is no exaggeration to catalog this car as a gem of North American industry.

The cadillac eldorado It appeared for the first time on the market in 1953, and it maintained a good rhythm of production and sales until 2002. A curiosity: its name refers to that imaginary place called El Dorado, taken to the Anglo-Saxon, its title remained as The Golden.

The Golden in question belongs to the Fourth generation. It has a longitudinal engine of 8 cylinders placed in V and 16 valves. This allows a maximum power of 350 hp at 4,800 rpm, and a maximum torque of 590 Nm at 4,800 rpm. All managed by a 3-speed automatic gearbox.

Cabriolet and with its entire bodywork in violet, in this cadillac eldorado Undoubtedly, the prestigious nickname “gem” works.