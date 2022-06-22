This exoplanet has colors similar to Earth and NASA classifies it as a “nightmare” – FayerWayer

One of the data that is little exposed in popular culture consists of the existence of exoplanets in different galaxies far from the Milky Way. There are currently estimated to be around 4,852 exoplanets in 3,586 systems, 800 of which have more than one planet, but these numbers are constantly growing.

One of these exoplanets draws the attention of Nasa scientists for its particular formation and its colors that are similar to Earth. This is HD 189733b.

HD 189733b is much larger and hotter than Earth; it is about the size of Jupiter and orbits its host star in just 2.2 Earth days. That orbit is so close that the exoplanet is probably tidally locked, always showing a face to its star, just as the moon always shows a face (the near side) to Earth, notes specialized sites.

This exoplanet was discovered in 2005, and scientists discovered its color in 2013 using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and other instruments.

Why is it similar to Earth?

“The cobalt blue color does not come from the reflection of a tropical ocean, as on Earth, but from a hazy, fiery atmosphere containing high clouds mixed with silicate particles,” NASA officials wrote in a statement.

There may be many ocean-free blue planets out there. In fact, scientists know of two in Earth’s own solar system: Uranus and Neptune. The upper atmospheres of these two “ice giants” contain methane, which reflects blue wavelengths of sunlight back into space.

Therefore, the answer regarding the similarity of the Earth is simple coincidence.

Why do they classify it as a “nightmare”?

In 2016, for Halloween, the space agency organized a special on its website where it exposed “the Galaxy of Horrors”, putting HD 189733b for its appearance.

“Howling winds send storm glass sideways at 5,400 mph (2 km/s), whipping everything around in a sickening spiral. It is death by a million cuts on this slasher planet! ”, Said the article of the American agency.

This space phenomenon is 63 light years away.