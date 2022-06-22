They make visible the work of health professionals in Mexico

The documentary “The women of Mexican medicine” presents the story of eight healthcare professionalsas well as their challenges and experiences.

What if you are nurse in a hospital and one of the patients who arrives at emergencies accused of raping a three year old girl? Would you attend to it?

This dilemma was faced by Fabiana Maribel Zepeda Arias, head nurse at the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), better known as the Chief Fabianawhen two men entered the hospital where she was.

One was the father of a three-year-old girl who had suffered violation and the other was the alleged aggressor. His companion did not want to attend to the man accused and she had to take charge of the situation.

“I cried and cried and cried all the way”, she narrates in the documentary “The women of Mexican medicine”, directed by Karla Iberia Sanchez Y omar grandson; and under the production of Sohin Group.

The nurse tells the difficulty which he faced when he returned home, for which he had to take a transportation in which he was two hours away. He says that he had to get off earlier and walk to prevent his mother from discovering that she was crying.

intertwined stories

The “Fabian Chief” is one of the eight women who participated and whose testimony can be seen in the documentary film which took nine months of investigation. It shows why they chose their professionas well as the challenges they have faced.

They also share the fight against diseases such as cancer not only in their patients, but through his personal history; as well as the difficulties of exercising their freedom of expression.

Among the protagonists are, in addition to the Chief Fabiana Y Maribel Ramirez Coronelthe female doctors Cynthia Villarreal, Carolina Blanco, Gabriela Regalado, Aloha Meave, Sonia Flores and Marcela Saeb.

The documentary is a way in which the initiative “Medicine with M for Woman” seeks to make visible the enormous relevance of women and the triple role as in health, either as a patient, as a caregiver or as a healthcare professionals what are you playing.

“The women of Mexican medicine” was presented yesterday in Mexico City as well as the study “The health sector: an uneven environment for women.”

