They filter VIDEO that reveals Amber Heard’s infidelity to Johnny Depp with Cara Delevingne

The strong legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp came to an end, however, a video was leaked on social networks in which the infidelity of which the actress was singled out Cara Delevingne and what would have happened in the apartment he shared with the actor when they were still married.

The trial began with a defamation lawsuit filed by the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor against his ex-wife for the article she published in The Washington Post in which he presents himself as a victim of domestic abuse, in response Amber Heard did the same and demanded a payment of 100 million dollars, also for defamation.

Ultimately, a seven-person jury found in favor of Johnny Depp; However, they determined that both had defamed each other and determined that the actress must pay her ex-husband 15 million dollars, while he must deliver the sum of 2 million for the statements of one of her lawyers.

During the testimonies, the star of “Fantastic Animals” pointed out to Heard that he had been unfaithful to him with other celebrities when they were still married, including James Franco, Leonardo DiCaprio, Liam Hemsworth and the director of Tesla, Elon Musk, with whom he would have had a threesome. sex with model Cara Delevingne.

In the trial, some photographs were presented as evidence, taken from the security cameras, in which the “Aquaman” actress can be seen kissing and hugging with James Franco and Elon Musk, evidencing the romance she would have had with them in the apartment he shared with Depp in Los Angeles, California, when they were still married.

During the media legal battle, the manager of Cara Delevingne refused to comment on Depp’s accusations of infidelity, however, the images taken from a security camera of the building show the actress and the model kissing in the elevator.

Trinity Corrine, the building’s chief counselor, revealed that she had seen Musk, Cara Delevingne and Amber Heard getting in and out of the elevator on more than one occasion. Added to this testimony is that of Josh Drew, ex-husband of the actress’s best friend, who indicated that there was a relationship between these celebrities.

At the end of the trial Depp thanked the shows of support and assured that after six years the jury had brought him back to life with the result, contrary to Amber Heard who said she was “disappointed” and described it as a “setback” for women.

The actor’s lawyers indicated that Johnny Depp could not collect the 15 million dollars from his ex-wife, since he had fulfilled the main objective of the intense legal battle that began: to clear his name.

