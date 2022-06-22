These are the two things that Christopher Nolan does not allow on a film set

Earning a place among the most respected directors of recent times is no easy task. Nevertheless, Christopher Nolan he did a very good job throughout his career to earn such a place. In the era of streaming and where telling stories is within everyone’s reach, the British filmmaker managed to break the schemes of traditional cinema with that particular ability to tell stories in a non-linear way, breaking the limits between reality and fiction.

His filmography is extensive and throughout his career he has gone through a good gender diversity. From the psychological suspense with memento and insomniauntil going through the action genre with the The Dark Knight trilogyeven other geniuses like inception, Interstellar Y Dunkirk.

For his next project, Nolan is working on Oppenheimer, a biographical drama based on the figure of J. Robert Oppenheimer, considered the father of the atomic bomb. The film stars Cillian Murphybest known for playing the leader of the Peaky Blinders in BBC fiction. Joining him is an A-list cast of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Kenneth Branagh, Florence Pugh, and many more.

Nolan is a director very committed to his work

There is no doubt that his films are a success, largely due to the discipline and meticulousness that the director brings to each new project what he brings. That is why it is not surprising to learn that Nolan has a series of requirements that every actor must meet on the film set.

Each director has his style, his rules and certain regulations that must be met so that everything flows according to your vision. For example, Zack Snyder, the director of the League of Justice, is well known for promoting exercise on his film sets. Which often leads him to create a communal gym for everyone to join.

As for Nolan, he too has your own requirements that must be respected at the filming location. For the filmmaker, efficiency and concentration are of the utmost importance, which is why there are certain activities that are not allowed on the set.

What can’t an actor do on the set of Christopher Nolan?

The two things that the director does not tolerate on his film set

One of the unbreakable rules to follow under Nolan’s tutelage is “no cell phones”. When the director made his behind-the-scenes debut with following, released in 1998, mobile technology was not what was most fashionable. Back then, mobile devices were expensive and not half as advanced as they are now.

Today things have changed and there is no person in this world who does not own one or more smartphones. Nevertheless, Nolan doesn’t consider himself a fan of cell phones. and has been highly critical of its use on film sets.

“Phones have become a huge distraction, and people work much better without them. It causes difficulties at first, but it really allows them to focus on what they’re doing,” the director told Esquire magazine in 2017 while promoting Dunkirk.

Nolan during the filming of Tenet with John David Washington

Just as sending a text message won’t be easy on the set of a Nolan movie, neither will taking a break to enjoy a cigarette. Smoking is another of the things prohibited by Nolan on a shoot. Despite the complaint of some, the director managed to eradicate the unhealthy habit in his workspace, something that can be seen as a good measure.

Definitely, Nolan’s rules They may sound a bit excessive, but these types of regulations tend to lead to healthier and less harmful work environments. Especially when it comes to spending less time exposed to a screen or inhaling smoke.

