“There came a time in Chivas when I stopped enjoying myself”

The last tournament left a bitter taste in the mouth of Cesar Huertabecause his last step through Chivas from Guadalajara It was so complicated that it reached the point where I stopped enjoying the fact of playing soccer; however, the bad times made him stronger

“If there comes a point where I had a bad time and more because people messed with me and there I stopped enjoying myself a little and that is what I can improve on, with work and enjoying what you do, things can turn out in a better way.

“Mentally it made me very strong, the truth is I can’t deny that it was complicated, mentally I’m a step up. I think the thorn of not being able to show my talent, all my football and it’s something that itches in my pride and I think and I want to get it out of me here with this great opportunity”, he told RECORD the attacker, while expressing that it does not cause him pressure to wear the jersey of another great Mexican soccer team.

“More than pressure, it’s pride, it’s a very nice challenge that the truth is that any player would like to have this opportunity with Cougars and today that I have it I can assure you that I won’t waste it’.

The ‘Chinese’ has stated that in Guadalajara he lacked continuity, because he played for a short time and that prevented him from showing his ability.

“Continuity (he needed it in Chivas) more than anything because I had the opportunity and it is not so easy to enter five or 10 minutes at the end after three games of not entering, finding that rhythm and connection is complicated, but more than anything it was the continuity that I feel I needed ” , he pointed out.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: ADRIÁN ALDRETE: ‘I WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO WORKING WITH ANDRÉS LILLINI’