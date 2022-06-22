The zasca of Alba Carillo to Bertín Osborne that has bothered Sonsoles Ónega

what do they share Carlos Herrera, Bertin Osborne and Jorge Javier Vazquez? The television program it’s already noon has unveiled this Tuesday a study on what are thes men who invade the erotic dreams of 75% of women Spanish.

Sonsoles Ónega, the presenter of the program, presented one of the topics of debate in the section Fresh, a space they leave for social information. In announcing this study, the presenter has referred to the collaborator Alba Carilloto find out if she is among the women who they have erotic dreams with some of These men.

Carrillo is one of the collaborators of the program that has been the most controversial lately on television, especially for saying what she thinks without giving an iota of importance to the repercussion that these statements can have. At that time she has been heard whispering “Hey, I don’t pull my tongue cunt”, minutes before a piece was broadcast that collected the results of the study, as collected Blupper.

In the ranking whose parameters and variables are unknown. The first man to appear on the list is the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, followed by Bertín Osborne, Carlos Herrera and Jorge Javier Vázquez.

The announcer of the report did not take long to launch a zasca towards the image of the presenter of Save me: “To my surprise, this man with a very high ego is the protagonist of erotic dreams of many ladies”.

After the broadcast of the piece, the collaborators have begun to to debate about the results and if they resembled the canons of beauty. Jorge Perez one of the panellists asked about what age range this study had been done, to which he added: “For me, I think there are men much more handsome than them with all my respect. It is my opinion”.

Alba Carrillo showed a certain indignation towards the results collected in the study, and asked with a certain mockery the place in which the study was carried out and the age on which the conclusions were based, since he was not at all satisfied with the results. “To me Carlos Herrera may seem attractive to me for his age, but Bertin seems rancid to me, so sorry. In addition to being handsome and being good and all that, you have to have certain values, to me that smells rancid because I don’t work on it”, added the commentator who left the attendees who were on the set of the program speechless. Onega She refuted her opinion commenting that for her it was “attractive, has a voice… and makes you laugh”.

“Well, for you, I’ll stay with others,” replied Carrillo, who did not stay with any of the men who appeared in the ranking and mentioned, “William Levy, a Jorge Perez which is very interesting. To taste the colors. I like them mature, but a George Clooney”. To these statements, it was reaffirmed that if they let her go out with a microphone to interview people, many of them would think like her. “Send me to the street with a microphone and I’ll interview people to see if they agree.”