The tragedies of the protagonists of Deep Throat, the film that Alberto Fernández mistakenly named

This Tuesday, Alberto Fernández had a spectacular slip when in a speech he confused the name of an Argentine magazine with that of the legendary film Deep Throat.

The situation occurred during the president’s speech at the III World Forum on Human Rights, there Alberto Fernandez He wanted to greet the militant Ignacio “Nacho” Levy, responsible for the magazine Garganta Poderosa, but the matter ended in a furcio with the president appointing Deep Throat.

“There I see the partner of Deep Throat. Deep no, powerful. But also deep, because the truth is that they taught us in those magazines many things that were hidden by other means.”, slipped Alberto Fernandez.

Written and directed by Gerard Damiano and co-starring Linda Lovelace and Harry Reems, Deep Throat It is one of the most profitable films in the history of cinema, taking into account the small budget it had and the collection of 600 million dollars it conquered.

Distributed and produced by Columbia Pictures, Deep Throat tells the story of a young woman who has trouble reaching orgasm. When consulting a specialist, the doctor discovers that the woman has her clitoris in her throat.

Among the tragedies that the protagonists of the film went through is the sentence to five years in prison for Harry Reems, accused of conspiring to distribute obscenities.

For her part, Linda Lovelace was born in one of the poorest neighborhoods in New York, and received just $1,250 for her leading role in Deep Throatan amount that was confiscated by her husband, Chuck Traynor, whom she denounced as her representative and pimp, since she had participated in several productions of this style forced by him.

Linda Lovelace and Harry Reems in a scene from Deep Throat.

Years later, Lovelace focused on Christianity and became a leading spokeswoman for the anti-pornography movement. Her health problems derived from two serious accidents, one in 1970 and the other in 2002, caused her early death at the age of 53.

As for Harry Reems, also born in the Bronx like his co-star, he retired from the adult film industry in 1985 to pursue a career as a real estate agent. The actor was the first film artist to be prosecuted in 1974 solely for appearing in Deep Throat.

The sentence was annulled in 1977 and the actor received the support of figures such as Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Shirley MacLaine, among others. Reems died of pancreatic cancer on March 19, 2013, at age 65.