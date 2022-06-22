The Terminal List, series with Chris Pratt: premiere and plot

The Terminal List has military veterans on the writing team. | Prime Video

The actor Chris Pratt He has had a great journey in the world of cinema since his participation in the first installment of ”Guardians of the Galaxy” in 2014. Before making the leap to the big screen, Pratt was only known for playing Andy Dwyer in the series ”Parks & Recreation”, standing out for his role as a comedian on television.

Although today we all place him as Peter Quill / Star Lord, at first many doubted if his role as an action star would succeed, but this was confirmed since we have seen him in different films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as starring in the Jurassic World franchise. Now, Pratt is ready to return to television with the series ”The Terminal List”.

What is The Terminal List about?

The adaptation of the Jack Carr novel follows James Reece, a Navy SEAL who returns home as the sole survivor of an ambush with increasingly mysterious circumstances. Reece turns to revenge as he investigates the event that led to the murder of his entire platoon. Freed from the military command structure, Reece applies the lessons he has learned from nearly two decades of war to hunt down those responsible.

The show worked extensively with Navy SEALs and military backgrounds, spanning from the cast to the writers’ room to replicate the feel of real-life military operations. Military veterans reportedly make up half of the writing team, as well as some staff members.

Cast of The Terminal List

In addition to Chris Pratt starring as Commander James Reece, it includes taylor kitsch like his best friend Ben Edwards. We can also see Jay Courtney, who has had great experience in the action genre, as the Australian actor has worked in films such as the ”Die Hard” franchise, as well as a role as Captain Boomerang in ”Suicide Squad”. In this series he will play the role of Steve Horn, a billionaire capo behind Capstone Industries.

Other cast members include Constance Wu as Katie Buranek, Jeanne Tripplehorn as Lorraine Hartley, Riley Keough as Lauren Reece, Patrick Schwarzenegger as Donny Mitchell, and Arlo Mertz as Lucy Reece.

When is it released and where to watch The Terminal List?

The 8-episode series will arrive on July 1 as an exclusive for the Amazon Prime Video platform.