The Talent of Mr. Crocodile, the trailer for the comedy with Javier Bardem

It will arrive on the big screen in the fall, precisely on October 27, The talent of Mr. Crocodile, the live-action produced by Sony Pictures based on the best-selling book series of the same name by Bernard Waber. A comedy for the whole family that tells the story of the crocodile Lyle and his adventures with the Primm family.

Directed and produced by Will Speck And Josh Gordonwritten by Will Davies, The Talent of Mr. Crocodile sees in the cast Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman.

The film contains original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by the authors of The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek And Justin Paul.

Synopsis

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) move to New York, young son Josh struggles to adjust to his new school and new friends. Everything changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar, great music and who lives in the attic of his new home. The two quickly become friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by the evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms must team up with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to prove to the world that one can find a family even in the most unexpected situations and that there is nothing wrong with a great singing crocodile with an even greater personality.

Trailer