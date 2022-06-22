The romantic movie with Meryl Streep and Robert De Niro that was a flop and few remember.

On a new birthday for Meryl Streep, we remember one of her films that did not have the expected success, since she shared the leading role with Robert De Niro. Look what it is!

meryl streep She is considered one of the best actresses of all time and this Wednesday she celebrates her 73rd birthday, with thousands of messages from the public on social networks. In her extensive career, she was part of multiple film projects, which earned her a total of 21 Oscar nominations, but that does not mean that there are also stains in her career that are difficult to erase.

A current constant is bringing together big Hollywood stars to be part of the same production, imagining that with just that, the attraction to viewers is necessary, but it does not always turn out in the best way. In 1984, the actress worked together with Robert DeNiro in the film Falling in Love (Love at first sight)although the imagined plans did not come to fruition.

This romantic film, directed by Ulu Grosbard, was released in November 1984 under the production of Paramount Pictures, after having filmed mainly in the metropolitan area and the suburbs of New York. For its realization, had a budget of $12,000,000 million dollars, but was a complete failure at the box office, grossing $11,129,057 milliongenerating losses.

Its plot, which failed to completely captivate, follows an architect named Frank Raftis and graphic artist Molly Gilmore, who cross paths and mix up their Christmas presents while shopping for their respective families. There they begin a pleasant friendship that turns into a romance. They both feel that what they are doing is not correct, that they are good people, that they do not want to hurt anyone, although they love each other despite everything. Their marriages ceased to exist a long time ago, but they are still in love and they will not be able to fight against that love.

In addition to Meryl Streep and Robert DeNirothe feature film has more faces recognized as Harvey Keytel, Jane Kaczmarek, George Martin, David Clennon, Dianne Wiest, Victor Argo, Wiley Earl, and Jesse Bradford, among others. It is clear that at the time she has not managed to make an impact in the best way, but for the actress’s birthday you can give her a chance and see Love at first sight now on the Apple TV+ streaming service.