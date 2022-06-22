The Poliba confirms its excellence in teaching and research

Among the favorites in Italy for master’s degrees and now also in the National Center for Sustainable Mobility

The Polytechnic of Bari continues to ring a series of awards that reward the commitment and dedication of its academic class.

In recent days, the economic and financial newspaper of “Il Sole 24 Ore” published an article: “For the three-year the choice is local for the master’s the ‘brand’ weighs” in which he classifies il Politecnico di Bari, in the intermediate category, “hybrid” to be exact as the best university in southern Italy for its propensity for master’s degrees. For more than twenty years, university training courses in Italy have been transformed by the 3 + 2 reform which introduced the three-year degree which is followed, in many cases, by the master’s degree.

The ranking of “Il Sole 24 Ore” reports, reflecting the time comparison: 2012-13 with 2020-21, specific indicators determined by the report, enrolled in master’s / three-year degrees. In this way the vocation of the university towards greater numbers of students in master’s, three-year or “hybrid” degrees is represented.

Well, the Polytechnic of Bari, in the ranking of Italian universities photographed according to the choice of students enrolled in three-year and master’s degree courses, is included in the intermediate category, “hybrid”, with a coefficient of 0.96 (data 2020-21), resulting in the best university in the south for propensity towards master’s degrees. The other Apulian universities are included in the three-year degree category. It is a very symptomatic quotation that the “Il Sole 24 Ore” makes, taking into account that in our country there is a migration of students from university to university according to the double study path. In fact, there are not a few students who choose a university on a local scale for a three-year degree course and subsequently, after graduation, they enroll in another university to obtain a master’s degree for the benefit of their curriculum. In fact, the student, who has obtained a three-year and master’s degree in two different universities, enters the job market to his advantage, with the latest qualification received from that most recognized university and with a superior brand.

To what we could define a “quality certification”, is added the participation of Poliba in the National Center for Sustainable Mobility. 25 universities and 24 large companies join forces in a Foundation for sustainable mobility, whose head office is Milan where the signature of the deed of incorporation of this Foundation (the legal status of this Center) took place last June 9, which will manage the activities. Poliba is entrusted with the coordination of the activities of two of the centre’s 14 national nodes, dedicated to innovative services for mobility, hydrogen and new fuels. The mission of this Center is clear and strategic: to accompany the green and digital transition from a sustainable perspective, guaranteeing the industrial transition of the sector and accompanying local institutions to implement modern, sustainable and inclusive solutions in the cities and regions of the country. The Center is, in fact, a concrete response to the growth needs of a key sector for the economy which alone, it is estimated, will reach a total value of 220 billion euros in 2030, absorbing 12% of the workforce. We are talking about what in Europe is called the “Green New Deal”. The issues related to decarbonisation, the decongestion of transport networks, connected and smart autonomous mobility, vehicle and infrastructure safety, accessibility, and the introduction of new professionals and skills into the market are increasingly important. There will be five vectors of the project, that is the areas and technological fields of greatest interest: air mobility; sustainable road vehicles; water transport; rail transport; light vehicles and active mobility.

The Center will be structured according to the Hub & Spoke approach, that is with a central point in Milan and 14 nodes distributed in a capillary way from North to South, to guarantee that territorial rebalancing underlying the initiatives indicated by the PNRR and a great objective of modernization of the country.

“Like Polytechnic of Bari – says the Rector, Francesco Cupertino – we are responsible for the activities of two of the center’s 14 spokes regarding innovative services for mobility and hydrogen and new fuels, as well as participating in the spokes for research on innovative materials for mobility and on the topic of smart roads and CCAM ( cooperative, connected and automatic mobility). For us, this important initiative represents an excellent opportunity to support the development objectives of Puglia, in strategic and rapidly changing sectors such as the automotive, ecological and digital transition in mobility and, at the same time, allows us to contribute, with our competences, to the realization of the PNRR at national level “.