The millionaire figure that Ariana Grande will charge for her show for Fornite

Ariana Grande will win a millionaire figure for the virtual concert she will give in Fortnite this weekend. Her Rift Tour will be available in the popular video game from this Friday, August 6 until Sunday, August 8 included.

Magazine Forbes estimated that he will pocket about twenty million dollars. The publication -specialized in rankings of personal fortunes and earnings of businessmen, artists and athletes- pointed out that the artists who gave virtual recitals benefited from increased sales of their merchandising productsboth virtual and real.

It is that it is not the first time that a real-world musical star has immersed himself in Fortnite: others have already done so, such as Travis Scott and Marshmello.

According to the report of Forbesfrom his virtual appearance Scott earned twenty million dollars from merchandise in 2020. A little less than half of the 53 million he had earned from the tour of presentation of astro world between late 2018 and early 2019.



Avatar of Ariana Grande in Fortnite.

A fortune for a few minutes

The publication notes that Scott’s highest-grossing concert on that tour was $1.7 million. That is to say that for the recital that he gave his avatar for nine minutes in Fortnite pocketed almost twelve times more.

In the case of Grande, also your pet will be part of the video game, a little pig named Piggy Smallz. In Fortnite it will be a backpack and will appear as an accessory that can be bought, as well as the “skin” (skin, in the game), the clothes and the cosmetics that the singer’s avatar uses.

The calculation of the magazine arises from the sum of what the artists charge to appear in the video game and a percentage of the amount collected from the sale of those virtual items with which players can equip their own avatars.

In any case, the terms of the agreement Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, with Ariana Grande and the other artists are kept secret. the article of Forbes estimates that the singer’s concert will not last more than twenty minutes at most.



American rapper Travis Scott also came to Fortnite.

The schedules

Epic Games defines the Rift Tour as “a musical journey for players to enjoy with their friends.” From now on, the American singer will have her own avatar of hers, which includes her characteristic ponytail. This is how she was seen in the images released by the official page of the game.

Throughout the three days of the special event there will be five different presentations. Epic Games points out that it is important enter the game at least one hour before the presentation.

The first show will be on Friday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. The second, on Saturday, August 7 at 3:00 p.m. The third, on Sunday, August 8 at 1:00 a.m. The fourth, on Sunday at 9. And the fifth, on Sunday at 7. Always according to Argentine time.

Fortnite is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, PC, and Mac.

In favor of vaccination

The Grammy winner was campaigning for vaccination against Covid-19. This Sunday, August 1, she left a message on her Instagram account in which she urges the population of the United States, where there is great resistance to the vaccine, to get inoculated.

Its purpose, he said, was to give a “gentle reminder” to those who are not yet vaccinated against the virus. And he gave links to information about the Delta variant, which is currently spreading across the United States. He posted a photo of her wearing a black mask, which begins with the following text: “Vaccinated and masked.”

“This is your friendly reminder that you have to get vaccinated if you qualify. This is not over yet! I am sharing information because it matters to me and, if I can, I would like to help anyone who has doubts or curiosity make a decision, “the text begins.

“This Delta variant is very new, and since data changes all the time, I’m going to look up some links for you guys to stay up to date. So far we know that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants. Most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates!”

And he adds: “And yes, although can be infected despite being vaccinated, the vaccine helps protect against serious illness, hospitalization, and death! All things to be protected against. Oh, and if they already had Covid-19, they should still get vaccinated!”

the singer of Dangerous Woman He insists that people can “save a life or two” by getting vaccinated, as it could help protect those who can’t get the shot for some reason.

