the meaning of Break My Soul

“I just fell in love / And I just quit my job / I’ll find a new guide,” she sings Beyoncé in Break My Soulthe brand new single released at midnight on June 21st to celebrate a summer of spiritual revolution in no uncertain terms. That’s right, the pop queen is back with her first solo single since 2016’s Formation and he decided to make us dance the misfortunes of our time to a dance rhythm. And everyone is already crazy for her.

Break My Soul is the powerful anthem of two women, Beyoncé and Big Freedia, singer from New Orleans, who anticipates Beyoncé’s new album to be released on July 29thwith the title Reinassance. Analyze in order Break My Soul it would be impossible because its rimo dance involves the listener is too much to allow ourselves a moment of objectivity. The credit also goes to the work of the producer The-Dream he has sampled the 1990 Robin S. dance hit, Show Me Lovegiving life to an equally iconic song.

The The lyrics of Beyoncé’s new single can be summed up like this: if your life is tight on youif you are tired of working from 9 to 5 and you sleep badly at night for too many thoughts, let it all go, look for different vibrations, a new life that can give you what you deserve. In short, after two years of pandemic, war, rights under discussion and more and more people resigning, Beyoncé says we deserved a summer of celebration.

The message touched the hearts of many fans who were quick to write on Twitter, between the serious and the facetious: “If Beyoncé tells me to quit, I’ll do it”. What is certain is that at times this hymn to freedom may seem a bit jarring sung by a billionaire who would have no problem retiring from the scene today. Beyoncé’s path, however, has points of contact with the story of Break My Soulsee her step away from the spotlight to treat fame on her terms, finding herself, Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Beyoncé told: “With all the isolation and injustice of the last year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh again. I feel a rebirth is emerging and I want to be a part of it of cultivating that escape in every possible way. ”In other words, the concrete message that we fans can get out of Break My Soul it is to pay attention to what makes us feel good and do it, putting aside work and stress as we can, chasing a “new motivation”.

