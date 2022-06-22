“The MCU?”: Christian Bale and his reaction when he took his role in ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’

Already merit arrives in theaters Thor: Love & Thunderwhich looks quite interesting with the return of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor and the addition of Christian Bale in the role of the villain Gorr.

In the case of the latter, it is curious that he returns to his old days in superhero movies (remember his time as Batman with Christopher Nolan) after a long time away from this type of franchise. So in any case, we can’t blame him if he’s not sooo familiar with that world.

Of course, it seems that the good Bale is quite honest with that part and he made it clear during a recent interview, implying that I had no idea what the Marvel Cinematic Universe was. as such. She even took time to talk a bit about how she shaped her new character.

Christian Bale Says He Didn’t Know It Was The MCU

It always happens: when a Marvel Studios movie is about to be released with everything and a new cast, it is common to read or hear things like “such an actor enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)“. The truth is that although these franchises are very popular, the actors are not always totally involved or hooked on the enormous number of plots that this entails.

And it may not be necessary get fully into the MCU if your character will appear in a single movie; as long as they do a good job in the film that concerns them, all cool. Perhaps, that is where the issue with Christian Bale goes and the role that he will play as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods in Thor: Love & Thunder.

All this idea, part of the statements that the actor gave in a recent interview with the Total Film portal. Bale was asked if after the saga of Batman with Christopher Nolan had any qualms or complications to retake a role related to a comic book character.

And there, the star of American Psycho said: “Absolutely not. That never even crossed my mind.”. But his response did not stop there because he said that although he did not hesitate to take the role in the new tape of Thor, yes it made him cool to hear constantly on different sides that he had entered the MCUthis on the understanding that he is not very familiar with the movie universe.

“I was reading that and people were like, ‘Oh, look at this! It’s entered the MCU!’ And I was like, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t gotten into any shit, thank you very much.’ I was like: ‘The MCU?’… I had to ask what that was.”, he told Total Film.

His process for making Gorr

now alone It remains to be seen how the Christian Bale weapon is like Gorr in Thor: Love & Thunder. He is a great actor, so in some way we can be sure that there is a lot of potential in what we will see in this new installment.

And not only that… In the same interview mentioned above, Bale told how the process was going to play the antagonist and what both he and director Taika Watiti were looking for. “[Gorr] he has a sort of slight Nosferatu attitude. Taika and I wanted to have a full dance sequence, which we couldn’t do…I guess [Taika] he realized he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film.”Christian said.

Over there, he even said that he saw the music video for “Come To Daddy” by Aphex Twin to take some reference of what he could do with his character, understanding that Gorr is somewhat picturesque and peculiar in his way of being. “I made the mistake of Googling it and oh no! [En los cómics] runs in thong all the time“Bale mentioned about his character.

However, he did mention that such things as running in a thong was an issue that Waititi almost ruled out from the start. So, well, it seems that the process to bring Gorr to life has been more than peculiar. We’ll see how it is.

