The Kardashians 2 season: release, plot and cast

The Kardashians 2 will be there

It will do The Kardashians 2. The new reality documentary that follows the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan after the end of their previous show on E! Debuted last April. The first ten episodes are the beginning of this new adventure, and they will not be the last. According to what has been learned from Varietythe current agreement that binds Hulu with the Kardashian family provides for forty episodes distributed over two seasons. There are thirty more episodes coming to Hulu and Disney +, fans can sleep soundly.

When The Kardashians 2

As for the release, we expect that we won’t have to wait long before seeing the Kardashians on our screens again. The next episodes will be able to debut by the end of 2022 to reveal Kravis’ wedding and the latest news on the world of Calabasas.

Plot of The Kardashians 2, previews

The most famous and beloved family returns with a new series that offers complete access to their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie return to the cameras to tell the truth about their stories. From intense pressures to run a billion dollar business to the funniest moments of free time and the return of children from school, this series takes viewers into their world with a compelling and honest story of love and life in the spotlight. .

How The Kardashians ends, explanation

In the tenth and final episode of the first season titled “Enough is Enough”, Khloé learns of yet another betrayal of Tristan when the news explodes on gossip sites around the world. Meanwhile, the Kardashian family gathers to take the usual Christmas photos, although not everything goes smoothly. Pete Davidson makes his debut in the series for the first time, albeit a partial cameo – we only hear his voice in a post-credits scene – and it seems he and Scott Disick particularly get along. Meanwhile, Kris, America’s most famous momager, is busy planning a major television event to coincide with the wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker.

Cast of The Kardashians 2, actors and characters

At the center of the next episodes we expect to find Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Together with them, we count in an appearance by Scott Disick, Corey Gamble, Travis Barker and Tristan Thompson, as well as the Kardashian-Jenner offspring and various guest stars who gravitate around the most paparazzi family in the United States.

The Kardashians 2 trailer, does it already exist?

Disney and Hulu have not yet released official images on the second season, since the debut of the new episodes has not yet been announced. Waiting to find out, here is the official trailer of the first season at the opening of the post.

Episodes of The Kardashians 2, how many are there

How many episodes could he return with The Kardashians? We expect the series to return with ten more episodes. The production is entrusted to Ben Winston, partner of Fulwell 73, as well as executive producer together with Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, while Danielle King is showrunner and executive producer.

The Kardashians 2 in streaming, where to see the TV series

In streaming, being an original Disney + series, the second season of The Kardashians will once again be available exclusively on Disney + in all territories reached by the service, while in the United States it is distributed by Hulu.