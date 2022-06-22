The fall from the promotion of Iniesta

David Cabo’s tweet throws a jug of cold water on the expectations of the crypto brokers. Founder Civio dusts off a tweet from Andres Iniesta less than a year ago, November 21, 2021. That day the World Cup champion in Spain was seduced by the Cryptocurrency advertising. However, the own goal would not be long in coming. That is what David Cabo has wanted to reflect seven months after publication.

“If you bought a Bitcoin when you saw the Iniesta ad, today you have lost 66% of your money,” says Cabo. Translating this statement into figures from the November 20, 2021, just one day before Iniesta’s tweet, the Bitcoin In exchange, it reached the figure of 59,717 euros. Seven months later, the most important cryptocurrency in the market places its value at €20,233which means more than just a 66% loss. However, Iniesta is not the only public figure who defends the risky investment in cryptocurrencies.

Bill Gates

Time before Iniesta, Bill Gates already announced in 2014 his “passion” for cryptocurrencies: “Bitcoin is exciting because it shows how cheap it can be. Bitcoin is better than a normal currency in the sense that you don’t have to be physically in the same place and obviously for large transactions, physical money can be a big inconvenience.” Bill Gates is one of the most invested personalities in cryptocurrencies.

kim kardashian

The new reality show of Kim Kardashian began in June of last year. Through her social networks, the influencer recommended to his thousands of followers to invest in a digital currency called ethereummax, what has lost 97% of its value. Kim Kardashian is now facing a fraud class action lawsuit. In the lawsuit, which also includes other celebrities and the creators of said cryptocurrency, it is indicated that this was created to promote a scam, in which public figures played a role of attraction towards a suspicious coin, before sell your shares causing the weight to plummet.

Leo Messi

Iniesta is not the only one soccer player that you have decided to invest in cryptocurrencies. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner agreed to become a world ambassador for Sirin Labs, laboratory in charge of creating the Finney Phonea technology-based smartphone blockchain. The device is defined as the ideal terminal for people who trade cryptocurrencies, ensuring privacy in their operations.

However, Lionel Messi is not the only familiar face related to Sirin Labs. In 2016 the company already launched a similar telephone terminal known as Solarinwhich was presented at a special gala in London with the presence of Leonardo Dicaprio Y Matt Damon.

Matt Damon

The journey of the leading actor of Interstellar in the universe of cryptocurrencies does not end with the presentation of Solarin. The actor is currently starring in a spot advertising of the cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com. The video starring Matt Damon, titled “Fortune favors the brave”takes a tour of the main milestones in world history, highlighting the meritocracy of those who “embrace the moment and commit”.

According to Crypto.com, the announcement will be rebroadcast on 20 countries also adding sponsorships to the Formula 1, the UFC martial arts company, the 76ers basketball team and with him Saint-Germain football club.

Many celebrities agree to advertise cryptocurrencies for the money they receive in return. However, there are those who believe in the concept and even invest in the cryptocurrency market. Without a doubt, we will see more and more celebrities promoting this type of material.

